Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Lamb
🏳️🌈Qstack
The Road to Published
The Books We ❤️ Club
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why I *Don't* ❤️ James Joyce's "Ulysses"
The Books We ❤️ Club welcomes Eleanor Anstruther of The Literary Obsessive
Feb 17
•
Mr. Troy Ford
and
Eleanor Anstruther
34
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Why I *Don't* ❤️ James Joyce's "Ulysses"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
60
"Eye Contact Is a Confession"
Watch now | Street poetry by Julia Vinograd
Feb 10
•
Mr. Troy Ford
20
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
"Eye Contact Is a Confession"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
27:02
Brenda Ueland's "If You Want to Write"
Watch now | As you've never heard it before, and never will again
Feb 6
•
Mr. Troy Ford
22
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Brenda Ueland's "If You Want to Write"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
14:11
Blues for Berkeley
To Caffe Mediterraneum and Telegraph Avenue's poet laureate
Feb 3
•
Mr. Troy Ford
32
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Blues for Berkeley
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
January 2025
On Art and Spirit
The Road to Published series
Jan 27
•
Mr. Troy Ford
29
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
On Art and Spirit
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
46
Why I ❤️ Kahlil Gibran's "The Madman"
The Books We ❤️ Club welcomes Terry Freedman of Eclecticism: Reflections on literature, writing and life
Jan 20
•
Mr. Troy Ford
and
Terry Freedman
24
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Why I ❤️ Kahlil Gibran's "The Madman"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
Small Stands Tall
an open letter to the community
Published on SmallStack
•
Jan 14
Two years on Substack
There’s that funny saying about starting a blog after already missing the train - Q: When was the best time to start a blog? A: Right now.
Jan 13
•
Mr. Troy Ford
51
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Two years on Substack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
56
Turning the page on six years in Spain
Notes from the Alley #12
Jan 6
•
Mr. Troy Ford
49
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Turning the page on six years in Spain
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
49
December 2024
Why I ❤️ Raymond Carver's "What We Talk About When We Talk About Love"
The Books We ❤️ Club welcomes Tom Pendergast of Out Over My Skis
Dec 23, 2024
•
Mr. Troy Ford
and
Tom Pendergast
37
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
Why I ❤️ Raymond Carver's "What We Talk About When We Talk About Love"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
53
The Road to Published: a new monthly series
The choose-your-own-adventure approach to writing and publishing books
Dec 9, 2024
•
Mr. Troy Ford
32
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
The Road to Published: a new monthly series
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
November 2024
DEATH in Palma
The circle of life at the Arabic Baths
Nov 25, 2024
•
Mr. Troy Ford
34
Share this post
FORD KNOWS
DEATH in Palma
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts