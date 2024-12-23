FORD KNOWS

Why I *Don't* ❤️ James Joyce's "Ulysses"
The Books We ❤️ Club welcomes Eleanor Anstruther of The Literary Obsessive
  
Mr. Troy Ford
 and 
Eleanor Anstruther
60
"Eye Contact Is a Confession"
Street poetry by Julia Vinograd
  
Mr. Troy Ford
19
27:02
Brenda Ueland's "If You Want to Write"
As you've never heard it before, and never will again
  
Mr. Troy Ford
33
14:11
Blues for Berkeley
To Caffe Mediterraneum and Telegraph Avenue's poet laureate
  
Mr. Troy Ford
33

January 2025

On Art and Spirit
The Road to Published series
  
Mr. Troy Ford
46
Why I ❤️ Kahlil Gibran's "The Madman"
The Books We ❤️ Club welcomes Terry Freedman of Eclecticism: Reflections on literature, writing and life
  
Mr. Troy Ford
 and 
Terry Freedman
31
Small Stands Tall
an open letter to the community
Published on SmallStack  
Two years on Substack
There's that funny saying about starting a blog after already missing the train - Q: When was the best time to start a blog? A: Right now.
  
Mr. Troy Ford
56
Turning the page on six years in Spain
Notes from the Alley #12
  
Mr. Troy Ford
49

December 2024

November 2024

