Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Steele's avatar
Michael Steele
9h

This moved me. I tend to think about those dream encounters for their brevity, their termination; it’s all about the moment of waking and realizing “It wasn’t real.” Reading this has turned my perspective: what a beautiful, tender gift it is for our brains to have this capacity. I know it is an imperfect Lazarus device as prone to nightmares as any, but it is the one way we get to see those we’ve loved and lost again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
12h

It absolutely was a visitation. It speaks volumes that she was drawn to you, despite your sister’s efforts on this plane of existence to keep her apart from you. I’m glad you were able to give her that message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture