Messy, Silly, Sad, Joyful, Terrifying, Ridiculous Life!

A series of reminiscences, reflections, notes, and ideas of a chronically anxious late-blooming author and expat living in Spain.

Goodbye I Love You

The other night I dreamt of arriving at a house. I didn’t recognize it from real life, but in the dream I knew who lived there. I was so alert to what was about to happen that I began lucid dreaming—that’s where you know you are dreaming, and it can be super vivid.

I walked in the door, and turned toward the living room. My mother stepped directly in front of me.

Mom died in 2014, but there she was, looking at me plain as day, as if I was wide awake. I’ve never had such a clear dream—it was her.

It shakes me even as I write this that I had a chance to look her in the face all these years later, after what happened near the end of her life. We weren’t exactly estranged, but she began to have dementia after my father died, and my niece who lived with her was screening my calls and messages so I don’t think they were getting through to her.

When my sister finally stepped in to report her own daughter for financial elder abuse (after years of using access to her children to coerce our parents into buying her cars and washing machines, what do they say about apples and trees?) she arranged a full-time state care facility for our mom but didn’t share the name or location of it with me.

I never saw or spoke to my mother for the last four years of her life; my sister told me she didn’t remember having a son by that time anyway. But that dream was my chance. If I was the kind of person who believed in an afterlife, I would think this was a visitation.

She was calm, as she stood there, no expression on her face. If she’d squealed and hugged me and all that, it wouldn’t have seemed so real. But no, it was me and her standing and facing each other, just looking, and the moment crystallized in stark detail.

I said “I love you”—that was it, there wasn’t anything else to say. She didn’t speak. Maybe if she had that would have felt more like just a dream too.