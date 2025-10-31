Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1h

Happy Halloween! 🎃 💀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kristi Joy Rimbach's avatar
Kristi Joy Rimbach
34m

Oh my gosh yes, Bloody Mary! I had forgotten about that. 🎃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture