I’m about 27,000 words into my new novel, which is about 100 pages give or take. That was just over 5 weeks of 1000 words/day, Monday-Friday, very industrious, yes, yes.

Since I am roughly aiming for 50K words, this puts me squarely in the “muddy middle”—that point in the first draft when many writers look up from the honeymoon phase of a new project and realize, Oh shit, I don’t know what happens next. I released the arrow, it’s tracing a lovely arc, but is it really going to hit the target I intended? I’m not so sure.

This is also the point at which many projects are abandoned, when the crushing weight of mistaken choices earlier in the manuscript and the sheer imperfectness of it all leads many a writer to despondency and doubt.

Can I really do this? What if it’s an unholy mess? Or worse—BORING?

(Short answers: Yes you can—the first draft is supposed to be a train wreck—you’re allowed to be boring. Maybe a boring mess is the best you can do at this stage. So what? Keep writing.)

💡Did You Know: You can just start over right wherever you are in a story and strike off in a new direction. You can just write “Forget I ever mentioned the man with the wooden leg named Smith” and continue the story from that point without him. You can also write “SOMETHING SOMETHING” when you’re not sure how to finish a scene and move on. All of these will get fixed when you go back later to edit.

There was a long time when I couldn’t make it to the 100 page mark. I have over a dozen stalled novel ideas between 30 and 40 pages long. Maybe they just didn’t have enough juice; maybe they were really short stories pretending to be novels, who knows?

But when those first stirrings of doubt would creep into a project, I would stop to catch my breath, look around, and see a landscape so bleak, lonely, and directionless that I just couldn’t find a reason to keep going. I would abandon writing, not just the novel, for months and years at a time—for decades.

Metaphors like “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” seemed so inadequate. I mean, the average time to complete a marathon is about 4 hours; you have people cheering along the way; and all you have to do is put one foot in front of the other for 26ish miles. Easy. People always clap when you reach the finish line, and nobody’s screaming “You run like my grandma, ya wanker!”

Writing a book is not a marathon.

More in this issue:

→ Rough draft as meal prep

→ The Project Runway guide to writing a book

→ The Snowflake Method (and Save the Cat!)

→ Workshop links