I read Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God, oh, probably thirty years ago. I remember liking it, even though I can’t remember anything about it. Blame as many years of smoking weed and drinking rather than the author.

What did stick with me though was the above quote I read around the same time. The confidence of it, the singular sureness. Such is the power of clarity of vision: keeping an eye on the divine can reorient your apprehension of others, and of yourself.

This is not a metaphor: the embrace of animacy in Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God

I’m always looking for fiction that decenters humans to explore other POVs. Why not extend our literary imagination to consider that the rest of the world is as alive and aware as we are? After all, that’s been the understanding for most of human history. In my own work, particularly the short stories, I explore setting aside the modern view of nature as object, a mistaken idea that reserves consciousness for humans alone. Fiction invites us to live in another’s skin, so why not other-than-human characters? To experience another’s world cultivates empathy.

There are many ways to read any great novel. That’s the joy of rereading a novel like Zora Neale Hurston’s 1937 masterpiece, Their Eyes Were Watching God. This time, I found that it can be read as an early foray into, call it eco-fiction or climate fiction. The novel is set within a deeply felt, ever-present connection to nature. Yes, it’s overshadowed by the hubristic work of town-building and swamp-draining, but ultimately reclaimed by calamity and community.

Let’s begin on page one:

“Ships at a distance have every man’s wish on board. For some they come in with the tide. For others they sail forever on the horizon, never out of sight, never landing until the Watcher turns his eyes away in resignation, his dreams mocked to death by Time. That is the life of men.



“Now, women forget all those things they don’t want to remember, and remember everything they don’t want to forget. The dream is the truth. Then they act and do things accordingly.



“So the beginning of this was a woman and she had come back from burying the dead. Not the dead of sick and ailing with friends at the pillow and the feet. She had come back from the sodden and the bloated; the sudden dead, their eyes flung wide open in judgment.” (p.1, ch.1)

This passage is my go-to nomination for “best novel opening.” I’m tempted to write this whole essay about Hurston’s oceanic, 137-word evocation of men and women, dreams and truth, death, judgment, and survival. I’m humbled by her artistry, her virtuosity to conjure tide, horizon, resignation, memory, sickness, the sodden and sudden.

But, okay. I’ll accept the challenge and share why I ❤️ this book so much. It’s a triumph of paradox—heady and grounded, defiant, bold, plotted like a potboiler, and full of salty, unique characters who pursue happiness on their own terms. Before the climatic hurricane unleashes Nature’s full fury, Hurston builds a world of alluring animacy. As a girl, Janie Crawford’s body broadcasts her belonging:

“She was stretched on her back beneath the pear tree soaking in the alto chant of the visiting bees, the gold of the sun and the panting breath of the breeze when the inaudible voice of it all came to her. She saw a dust-bearing bee sink into the sanctum of a bloom; the thousand sister-calyxes arch to meet the love embrace and the ecstatic shiver of the tree from root to tiniest branch creaming in every blossom and frothing with delight. So this was a marriage! She had been summoned to behold a revelation. Then Janie felt a pain remorseless sweet that left her limp and languid.” (p.11, ch.2)

Now that’s a sexy sex scene! Janie knows in her cells that such delight, passion, and love is both miraculous and commonplace in Nature, that it should be the measure of all human relationships. She resolves then and there that this will be her gauge for marriage. As her story unfolds, she’s twice disappointed. Then she meets Tea Cake, the love of her life.

Janie’s intimacy with animate Nature threads through the early chapters. Trapped in her first marriage to an older man, arranged by her well-meaning grandmother, she

“waited a bloom time, and a green time and an orange time. But when the pollen again gilded the sun and sifted down on the world she began to stand around the gate and expect things. . . She knew things that nobody had ever told her. For instance, the words of the trees and the wind. She often spoke to falling seeds and said, ‘Ah hope you fall on soft ground,’ because she had heard seeds saying that to each other as they passed.” (p.25, ch.3)

Hurston’s deftness with omniscient and close-third POV serves this project of literary animacy well. The novel unfolds as a story told in close third person by Janie to her friend Phoebe about what happened after she left town with Tea Cake and her freedom a mere nine months after her second husband died. Hurston takes calculated liberties to light briefly on another character’s consciousness like a pollinator. During a community ceremony for a dead mule, she even dares to infiltrate a flock of waiting buzzards.

“They were holding a great flying-meet way up over the heads of the mourners and some of the nearby trees were already peopled with the stoop-shouldered forms.” (p.61, ch.6)

Hurston imagines the birds as distinct characters, including a “white-headed leader” (whom she also calls “the Parson”) on whose presence the others are obligated to wait before digging into the feast.

“He had scented the matter as quickly as any of the rest, but decorum demanded that he sit oblivious until he was notified.” (p.61, ch.6)

When he arrives, he makes a ritual examination of the carcass and bows to the others, who dance a response. There ensues a wildly imaginative and wonderfully weird conversation between him and the flock, with the call and response, “What killed this man? Bare, bare fat.” (p.62, ch.6)

This theme of Nature’s ever-present power threads throughout the book. A colorful argument between porch-sitters at the general store pits nature against caution. Men argue about which is stronger. When one states that a baby doesn’t know not to touch a hot stove, so it must be caution, another responds, “Naw it ain’t, it’s nature, cause nature makes caution. It’s de strongest thing dat God ever made, now. Fact is, it’s de onliest thing God ever made. He made nature and nature made everything else.” (p.65, ch.6)

Another force of nature is, of course, death. When Janie’s second husband lies dying, she contemplates Death as a character, as a

“strange being with the huge square toes who lived way in the West. The great one who lived in the straight house like a platform without sides to it, and without a roof. What need has Death for a cover, and what winds can blow against him? He stands in his high house that overlooks the world. Stands watchful and motionless all day with his sword drawn back, waiting for the messenger to bid him come. Been standing there before there was a where or a when or a then. She was liable to find a feather from his wings lying in her yard any day now.” (p.84, ch.8)

Hurston deftly threads mythic and folk tales into her earthy dialect and swift-moving plot to weave culture and character with emotion. She studied at Howard University and later at Barnard with anthropologist Franz Boas. In addition to publishing award-winning short stories, novels, plays, and a memoir, she did field work to collect African American folklore in Florida and the Caribbean. She was a member of the Harlem Renaissance until breaking with Langston Hughes over authorship of the play they were collaborating on.

It’s not quite on-theme, but I’m compelled to share this example of Hurston’s virtuosity with character description. In chapter 16, Tea Cake meets the husband of the obnoxious busybody Mrs. Turner:

“He was a vanishing-looking kind of a man as if there used to be parts of him that stuck out individually but now he hadn’t a thing about him that wasn’t dwindled and blurred. Just like he had been sand-papered down to a long oval mass.” (p.143-144, ch.16)

Isn’t that marvelous?

In the climax, Hurston connects Nature—as the hurricane’s wind and as the overflowing Lake Okeechobee—with God. Not as a benign, fecund force, but as a “monster” mocking man’s puny hubris. God, in Hurston’s story, is the elements—uncontainable, untamed by men. Janie and her friends

“sat in company with the others in other shanties, their eyes straining against crude walls and their souls asking if He meant to measure their puny might against His. They seemed to be staring at the dark, but their eyes were watching God.” (p.180, ch.18)

All week, Janie and Tea Cake and their friends had watched the Seminoles walk by in twos and threes, and then in a large party. “Going to high ground. Saw-grass bloom. Hurricane coming.” That simple ability to read the land, to understand the signs, guided other creatures as well—rabbits, possums, rattlesnakes, deer, and panther, all going east. Even the buzzards and, reading these signs, the Bahamian men. But Janie and her company resist because the white bosses have stayed and everyone is making good money picking beans. One of Janie’s friends dismisses the Indians’ going east, reasoning that if they were so smart, the land would still be theirs.

When the storm closes in, Hurston freely and poetically personifies Nature: “It woke up old Okeechobee and the monster began to roll in his bed. Began to roll and complain like a peevish world on a grumble. . . Night was striding across nothingness with the whole round world in his hands.” (p.158, ch.18)

All the world comes alive in the storm’s menace. Lake and night and wind are all characters in a deadly dance with the stubborn people who must flee for their lives. Hurston’s roving POV serves well here, allowing a momentary visit to the consciousness of a cow that saves Janie’s life in the flood. When Janie grabs hold of her tail as she sweeps by, “The cow sunk a little with the added load and thrashed a moment in terror. Thought she was being pulled down by a gator. Then she continued on.” (p.166, ch.18)

Zora Neale Hurston seems to have known that every living being is awake, aware, and sensate. Similarly, when I’m in the forest and other wild places, I try to quiet my mind and open to the voices all around me. I feel into the place sensing me as I sense the wild riot of life all around. I always try not to mediate such experiences with metaphor, and so avoid the distancing commentary of left-brain intellect.

I’m fascinated by the example of Hurston’s paradoxical command of craft: of course she makes brilliant use of metaphor, yet it serves a story world that’s immediate and immersive, the opposite of distanced. I like to imagine that she understood what Anne Haven McDonnell knows:

“Today I learned that trees can’t sleep

with our lights on. That they knit

a forest in their language, their feelings.

This is not a metaphor.”

(from “She Told Me the Earth Loves Us”)

Metaphor, for all its literary power, can feed the modern habit of separation and short-circuit the somatic trust that we are in conversation with Nature all the time, whether conscious of it or not. Hurston’s opening passage conjures that exile under the masculine gaze as the horizon with its “ships at a distance,” whereas in her world, women know that “the dream is the truth.” That feminine, intuitive connection with the living world is available to all, men and women.