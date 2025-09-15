It’s been a busy week of gaba-gaba in the Stacks, so I will just briefly list the interviews and talks I did with these fine and generous people—thank you so much for your features! I hope you’ll take a look.

I’ve seen three biopics on Truman Capote: the most recent (and most extensive) brilliant depiction by Tom Hollander in Ryan Murphy’s TV series FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (2024), as well as the two films, Capote (for which the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2005) and Infamous (2006) with Toby Jones.

Capote stands out in the pantheon of queer pioneers in the arts, not just for the sheer spectacle of his personality and literary accomplishments, but for how unflinchingly he foregrounded his queerness at a time when discretion was the social norm and open acceptance scarce. His singular blend of wit, vulnerability, and defiance carved out a unique space—he was both tolerated and celebrated in circles that rarely made room for outsiders. It’s telling that so much attention has been paid to rendering his life and persona onscreen, each interpretation wrestling with the contradictions that defined him: talented and self-sabotaging, adored and shunned, dazzlingly entertaining yet profoundly lonely.

In this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club,

—who is currently working on a sequence of poems celebrating James Baldwin—gives us a closer look at Capote’s magnum opus,

. We hope you enjoy it!

In Cold Blood

Happy reading! ~ MTF

Why I ❤️ Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood

by

Truman Capote: On Crime & Empathy

In 2017, one could observe me on the commuter train from Tacoma to Seattle every day, gripping copies of Robert Kolker’s Lost Girls, Jon Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven, or James Renner’s True Crime Addict. I read a lot of true crime in those days. It all began with Sarah Koenig’s wildly successful podcast, Serial, told in installments about the murder of Hae Min Lee and her boyfriend, Adnan Syed, who had been found guilty of it. At the time of Serial’s rise to fame, I lived in New Orleans, and my roommate and I would lie in her bed and listen to each episode as if we were watching a television show. It was thrilling. True crime exploded in popularity after Serial, but Truman Capote would not come into my life until years later.

In Cold Blood was the first Capote book I read, and it’s his longest and most ambitious work, despite being better known for short stories and a single cultural phenomenon. Most people don’t realize that the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s was actually a novella adapted for the screen. Some may have heard of “A Diamond Guitar” if they’re especially well-read. But Capote is, and always will be, known for In Cold Blood, his nonfiction masterpiece recounting the slaying of a family of four in Holcomb, Kansas. I didn’t pick it up until I was about thirty-three, but in the nearly three years since, I’ve read it around five times. I’ve since left most true crime behind because so much of it feels exploitative, but Capote’s work remains a masterclass in balancing truth-telling with respect for the victims.

Capote was such a master of his craft that I often forget I’m reading nonfiction. The details—gathered through interviews, transcripts of lie detector tests, and recollections from even fringe witnesses—are so vivid they read like a novel. He humanizes the Clutter family so fully that their deaths feel unbearably unfair. Even though you know from the start what’s coming, you still find yourself hoping for them, rooting for them, and grieving alongside the people of Holcomb and Garden City when their bodies are discovered. That is the mark of genius writing.

It’s easy to get lost in Holcomb itself: its rolling fields of grain, eighteen ranch hands, and a small school that still competes with Garden City High. It’s equally easy to love the Clutter family: a sweet, hardworking daughter; an inventive young son; a mother who remained loving despite her struggles with mental illness; and a father who seemed like a father to everyone around him. They had quirks, as all families do. They were God-fearing and deeply connected to their community. As many townspeople said, they were “the best of us”—and that is what makes the crime feel so senseless.

At the heart of In Cold Blood is empathy. Without it, the book wouldn’t work. Capote captures a feeling of inevitability that hangs over the Clutter home. Perhaps the most haunting passage is, “The room smelled of fruitcake, of the apple pies cooling on the kitchen windowsill.” The simplicity of that domestic image makes what follows feel even more tragic—a peaceful day cut brutally short. The next morning, the family would be found murdered.

Capote writes further, “The walls of the house seemed to be listening; listening with all their ears, all the ears the walls had hidden in their grain. They listened because, in the next room, someone was screaming.” Here, he uses anthropomorphization to give the house a dreadful awareness, while the recurring grain metaphor quietly echoes the Clutters’ grounded, humble life.

Capote’s research reportedly filled over 8,000 pages. He brought along his friend Nelle Harper Lee—better known as Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird—to help him gain the trust of the locals. Capote said he first became interested in the case after reading about it in The New York Times. Only one other true crime book—Vincent Bugliosi’s Helter Skelter, about the Manson murders—has outsold In Cold Blood. Capote was famously furious he didn’t win the Pulitzer Prize, just as he’d once been furious in childhood when a short story he wrote took second place in a school contest. According to the Afterword in his archives, the girl who won recalled Capote approaching her and calling her an “ugly word.” His competitiveness followed him throughout his career, which he said began at age eleven when he first started writing. It really is a shame that such a groundbreaking work went unrecognized by the Pulitzer committee—and that Capote’s caustic nature contributed to his later decline into obscurity, addiction, and financial ruin.

Yet this isn’t the whole picture of a writer whose gift for empathy surpassed nearly all of his peers. One of Capote’s most controversial choices was to humanize the killers, Eugene “Dick” Hickock and Perry Edward Smith. In many ways, he gives them even more voice than the Clutter family. That depth is rare in true crime, especially today. Few writers understand so well the limits and potential of our compassion.

In his portrait of Perry Smith’s childhood, Capote writes: “He had a great natural musical ability, and he longed to be an artist or a performer.” Perry’s dreams appear again and again. Capote shows him as artistic, bookish, and attentive to details as small as his penmanship. His childhood, though, was marked by neglect and abuse: an alcoholic mother, orphanages, youth shelters, and finally living with a father who cared little for his son’s talents. Capote carefully constructs the portrait of a man who could snap and commit a horrifying act, yet still later say of his victim, “I didn’t want to harm the man. I thought he was a very nice gentleman. Soft-spoken. I thought so right up to the moment I cut his throat.”

The Oscar-winning film, Capote, in which Truman Capote is portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, goes behind the scenes of the research and writing of the novel. It shows how Capote becomes obsessed with obtaining information from Perry Smith in particular. It is even implied that Truman has fallen in love with Smith. While we may never know the truth in that, a large portion of the book is dedicated to Smith and his backstory. Not as much to Hickock. There are attempts to try a balancing act, but it is clear that Capote found Perry Smith to be a much more fascinating subject.

The final part of the book, titled “The Corner,” covers the trial of Smith and Hickock and their ultimate demise. The film explores Capote’s hiring of lawyers for successful stays of execution until he is finally able to elicit the story he needs from Smith. After that, he stops hiring lawyers, and execution becomes imminent. The men, it seems, were only pawns in Capote’s careful game of chess. Just characters in a tragic novel, where no one makes it out alive.

It does make it all the more tragic, though, doesn’t it? To know that Capote was pulling the strings behind the scenes to mould his book in the way he wanted to? While it was unlikely the men would ever walk free, it is noted in the book how many men, including the Clutters’ pastor, were against the death penalty in the case. Capote’s empathetic style of writing makes you wonder… Was the jury selection too swift? Was the deliberation marred by previously held opinions? Why am I concerned about the fate of two men who brutally murdered an entire family?

Capote forces yourself to ask these questions.

I call In Cold Blood “America’s First True Crime Novel” not only because there was nothing quite like it before, but because nothing quite like it has come since. Even Helter Skelter couldn’t truly get inside Charles Manson’s mind the way Capote explores Perry Smith’s. Maybe part of that is the difference in subject: a small Kansas town, rather than the Summer of Love, Sharon Tate, and a cult living on an old Western movie ranch.

When I think about other true crime I’ve read, the only work that felt similarly humanizing was Sarah Koenig’s Serial. Koenig portrayed her subjects so completely that half the country was petitioning for Adnan Syed’s release by the end of the series. Other true crime rarely achieves that effect. Perhaps that’s why I keep returning to Capote’s masterpiece.

Capote carries the story to its final, chilling end: the executions of Hickock and Smith. Staying true to his empathetic lens, he closes with a haunting image of Perry Smith hanging from the gallows:

“…when [Dewey] now opened his eyes, that is what he saw: the same childish feet, tilted, dangling.” *

What makes In Cold Blood a masterpiece, not just of true crime but of American literature, is Capote’s unmatched ability to push the envelope of deep, complex, human feeling.

*Correction: This final quote has been amended to reflect the correct text.