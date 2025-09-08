A new series of reminiscences, reflections, notes, and ideas that capture the messy, silly, sad, joyful, terrifying, and ridiculous life moments of a chronically anxious late-blooming author and expat living in Spain.

Science tells us that we recall most vividly events which inspire an emotional response, whether fun, joyous, or hilarious, and even more strongly, things that cause us humiliation, shame, or distress.

Inspired by Eleanor Anstruther ’s A Memoir in 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries , Deirdre Lewis ’s Snaps , and Lydia Davis ’s Varieties of Disturbance .

Threekinis

Three tween girls exit the elevator. One of them screams when she sees me, I’m hidden behind the elevator door slightly, it swings outward, it's a narrow corridor and I have the dog with me so I step back to make way. So she screams when she sees me and the dog, and we all laugh, them in Spanish and me in English, and off they giggle in their bikinis to the pool, and off I giggle into the elevator. It stinks ferociously of tween girl farts, and I wonder if it was a scream of surprise or of guilt.