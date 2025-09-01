Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.E. Proctor's avatar
M.E. Proctor
3d

So great to see the sequel take shape...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
Richard Donnelly's avatar
Richard Donnelly
3d

Thanks Troy I can't think of a better way to write a book than as a serial. It's alive! : )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture