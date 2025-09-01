Back to our regular schedule

Happy Monday, Esteemed Readers! The “Summer Hours” of July and August were a much needed respite from weekly posts. Strangely, every other week is not necessarily half the work, especially with a Summer Extra thrown in.

But where before I felt like I was drowning—between launching Lamb, keeping up with FKB and Qstack, and the crisis of Bubba’s cancer diagnosis—I can now breathe a bit easier and serve up some fresh et ceteras.

So let’s get to it, with a workshop announcement, an update on new novel progress, and an upcoming series for paid subscribers.

Nobody does it better

“Serialise Your Novel” with

and

is THE autumn workshop you’ll want to get in on if you’re interested in bringing your book into the light without all the onerous gatekeeping.

The benefits of serialization are legion, and I quote from her class description—

Market testing your work

Connecting with readers

Building visibility

Shaping your novel for commercial use

Getting a nervous emerging writer up and out into the world

Plus, Eleanor’s generously offered a 15% off coupon code: LWSFRIEND15

Go!

Writing is life is writing

I’m just over 30% of the way through the 50,000 word target for the second novel in the Lamb series. Lamb itself was exactly 50K words, the minimum threshold to be considered a novel, and I see no reason to try to outdo the length.

Someone recently noted that they wished books were shorter, that authors nowadays think too much of their every whim and side bar, and since I’m a chronic underwriter anyway (“laconic” someone once said of my first novel—I had to look it up in the dictionary) shorter suits me just fine.

I’ve set myself a goal to write 1,000 words every weekday from now to October, which is just a tad more than I can usually bang out in one breath. Let me explain.

As many of you know, I have struggled with chronic anxiety my whole life, and have felt anywhere from acutely unsafe to low-grade unsettled as long as I can remember.

Spending your life with your shoulders tensed up around your ears and a pronounced startling reflex makes almost every endeavor a fraught affair. (I was once startled by celery, hand to god.)

I liken this hypervigilance to a computer with an enormous program running in the background of your mind, eating up so much memory you often don’t have much left for other important activities.

Anxiety eats up all the oxygen in the room to such an extent that when I actually have to focus on a task, it feels very much like holding my breath. I can suspend the worrying for short bursts, just long enough to spew out the results of the last manic machinations of inspiration—usually in the 800-word range—before I come out of my creative trance, gasping.

I selected 1,000 words as my daily goal because it’s just beyond my “comfort” zone. Around 800 words, just when I want to jump up and set something on fire or vacuum the whole neighborhood, I must take a deep breath, gently allow my shoulders to settle back down into their sockets, and push through a few more thoughts to hit my mark.

Writing a novel requires me to relax my brain and let the images and words flower in their own time. If it seems sometimes as though I’m writing for my life, I am.

It’s a Pretty OK! Life - a new series

Inspired by Eleanor’s A Memoir in 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries,

’s

, and

’s

, I’m starting a new series of reminiscences, reflections, notes, and ideas that capture the messy, silly, sad, joyful, terrifying, and ridiculous moments in life, each three minutes or less.

SnapsVarieties of Disturbance

I’m putting it behind a paywall for a couple of reasons.

First, because these are the raw materials of my future fiction endeavors, so I’m entrusting you with the most precious things a writer has: my own life and memories.

Second, because recently I experienced a significant one-day spike in daily views which I’ve been advised was probably AI bots scraping my words to feed their LLM. Despite Substack’s supposed anti-AI setting, I don’t believe it’s any real protection.

Since these are fodder for future stories I’m sharing with you, I want to maintain some control over them—I’d hate for some dingdong writing a novel with AI to end up with my life as part of their story before I have the chance to use it for mine. So.

The 50% off deal to become a paid subscriber is on until 9/14/25, which now gets you two different paywalled series—The Road to Published and It’s a Pretty OK! Life—and an entry into The Books We ❤️ Club’s Anniversary Giveaway, DETAILS HERE.

