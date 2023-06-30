FORD KNOWS

Home
Notes
Chat
Lamb
🏳️‍🌈Qstack
The Road to Published
The Books We ❤️ Club
Archive
About

“Subscribing to FORD KNOWS is like having a long-standing, weekly date with your best friend. You don’t know what you’re going to get, but you know for sure it’s going to be good. Your life will be significantly improved by having Mr. Troy Ford in it, I can assure you.” - Chloe Hope

Death & Birds

“Troy delivers an eclectic mix of writing each week that is consistently entertaining. His wit is sharp and fine, but is equaled by his vulnerability and powers of observation.”
- Ben Wakeman

Catch & Release

“Great writing, always worth reading. One of my favourite stacks.”
-

Jeffrey Streeter
English Republic of Letters

“Mr. Troy Ford is a stunningly and tremendously versatile writer who can easily chameleon into a multitude of different fascinating and compelling voices, style, and narrations. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and your heart will swell with joy, reflection, love, meaning, grief, inspiration, hope, and more.”
- Nadia Gerrassimenko

when hope writes

I suffered from writer’s block for 34 years before I finally overcame it in 2020, authored two novels, and started writing this newsletter, FORD KNOWS.

If you love fiction—serial, auto-, short/flash, literary—and creative non-fiction, essays, cheeky personal stories, sundry literary & cultural curiosities ~

FORD KNOWS is for you

A weekly dose of original writing ~
Soaked in lunacy and dusted with insights ~
Sometimes silly, sometimes serious ~
Basically, a fruit basket with fur, most Mondays.

Call me Troy, no need for the Mr.😘

I am an LGBTQ+ writer and editor from California living on the Gold Coast of Spain about 30 minutes outside of Barcelona in Europe’s answer to Fire Island: Sitges.

I struggled with writer’s block for over three decades thanks to a pernicious combination of cruel writing teachers and a chronic anxiety disorder.

You can read more about that here:

DON'T be a JODIE

DON'T be a JODIE

Mr. Troy Ford
·
June 30, 2023
Read full story

Despite countless attempts to write short stories and novels, for most of my life I’ve done just about everything but: I’ve been a grocery store bagger, a babysitter, a gardener, a burger flipper, a fry guy, a shopkeeper, a concessionaire, a greenskeeper, a hash-slinger, a caterer, a shampoo boy, a bookseller, a librarian, an archivist, a massage therapist, a Lyft driver, a margins analyst, a stock broker, a textiles specialist, an interior designer, and most recently, an editor, émigré, house HUSBAND, & dog DADDY.

This cacophony of experience informs much of my work.

I am currently submitting my first novel, Watrspout, and publishing my new LGBTQ+ serial fiction, Lamb, right here on FORD KNOWS.

Lamb

We Regret to Inform You

Mr. Troy Ford
·
November 17, 2023
We Regret to Inform You

Start at the beginning: Lamb ♣ 01 | LGBTQ+ Serial Fiction

Read full story

You might check out some my Greatest Hits to get a little more flavor for what to expect:

A NICHE! A Niche! My *Queendom For a Niche!

Mr. Troy Ford
·
February 3, 2023
A NICHE! A Niche! My *Queendom For a Niche!

Standing out in a crowded field sometimes requires you to narrow rather than broaden your focus.

Read full story

SILENCE ≠ MEH

Mr. Troy Ford
·
May 10, 2024
SILENCE ≠ MEH

What if I choose to not add my voice to the madding clamor?

Read full story

All of Us VVitches

Mr. Troy Ford
·
October 27, 2023
All of Us VVitches

Dionysos Was a Right-On Bitch

I’m becoming more of a question guy than an answer guy (ironic, “Ford Knows”—you all got that, I assume.)

Read full story

Welcome to Anxiety!

Mr. Troy Ford
·
October 13, 2023
Welcome to Anxiety!

The subtle art of calming the Ford down

Read full story

Also, may I introduce my spokes-cat, VVilliam, Investigator of Dark Alleys.

Why subscribe?

Never miss an update. Every new edition of FORD KNOWS goes directly to your inbox.

FORD KNOWS
From Award-disdaining LGBTQ+ Author, Mystic & Kook, Mr. Troy Ford | Essays, stories & peculiar tidbits for lovers of reading, writing, & sundry curiosities - basically, a fruit basket with fur, every Friday
By Mr. Troy Ford

Subscribe to FORD KNOWS

Essays, stories & curiosities | Home of the novel "Lamb" - "The Books We ❤️ Club" - and "The Road to Published" - the choose-your-own-adventure approach to writing and publishing books

People

Mr. Troy Ford

@mrtroyford
Award-disdaining Author, Exile & Kook, Mr. Troy Ford | Keeping an eye on the abyss so you don't have to 💜🎩🐈‍⬛ Creator of Qstack - the LGBTQIA+ Directory of Substacks 🏳️‍🌈
© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture