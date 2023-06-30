“Subscribing to FORD KNOWS is like having a long-standing, weekly date with your best friend. You don’t know what you’re going to get, but you know for sure it’s going to be good. Your life will be significantly improved by having Mr. Troy Ford in it, I can assure you.” - Chloe Hope Death & Birds “Troy delivers an eclectic mix of writing each week that is consistently entertaining. His wit is sharp and fine, but is equaled by his vulnerability and powers of observation.”

- Ben Wakeman Catch & Release “Great writing, always worth reading. One of my favourite stacks.”

- Jeffrey Streeter English Republic of Letters “Mr. Troy Ford is a stunningly and tremendously versatile writer who can easily chameleon into a multitude of different fascinating and compelling voices, style, and narrations. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and your heart will swell with joy, reflection, love, meaning, grief, inspiration, hope, and more.”

- Nadia Gerrassimenko when hope writes

I suffered from writer’s block for 34 years before I finally overcame it in 2020, authored two novels, and started writing this newsletter, FORD KNOWS.

If you love fiction—serial, auto-, short/flash, literary—and creative non-fiction, essays, cheeky personal stories, sundry literary & cultural curiosities ~

FORD KNOWS is for you

A weekly dose of original writing ~

Soaked in lunacy and dusted with insights ~

Sometimes silly, sometimes serious ~

Basically, a fruit basket with fur, most Mondays.

Call me Troy, no need for the Mr.😘

I am an LGBTQ+ writer and editor from California living on the Gold Coast of Spain about 30 minutes outside of Barcelona in Europe’s answer to Fire Island: Sitges.

I struggled with writer’s block for over three decades thanks to a pernicious combination of cruel writing teachers and a chronic anxiety disorder.

You can read more about that here:

Despite countless attempts to write short stories and novels, for most of my life I’ve done just about everything but: I’ve been a grocery store bagger, a babysitter, a gardener, a burger flipper, a fry guy, a shopkeeper, a concessionaire, a greenskeeper, a hash-slinger, a caterer, a shampoo boy, a bookseller, a librarian, an archivist, a massage therapist, a Lyft driver, a margins analyst, a stock broker, a textiles specialist, an interior designer, and most recently, an editor, émigré, house HUSBAND, & dog DADDY.

This cacophony of experience informs much of my work.

I am currently submitting my first novel, Watrspout, and publishing my new LGBTQ+ serial fiction, Lamb, right here on FORD KNOWS.

You might check out some my Greatest Hits to get a little more flavor for what to expect:

Also, may I introduce my spokes-cat, VVilliam, Investigator of Dark Alleys.

