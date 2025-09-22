I’m thrilled to announce that my podcast episode for This Queer Book Saved My Life drops tomorrow, Sept. 23rd, in which very lovely host John Parker and I discuss The Hobbit—a queer book, you say? Listen to find out.

And in keeping with my mission to collaborate with other creators in queer media, I have also joined the show as an Associate Producer! What?! I know.

I’m so excited to be giving support and input to this 2024 GLAAD Media Award nominee, recently named #1 Best Queer Book Podcast by MillionPodcasts. Please give a look and listen to an unapologetically … literary program. 😘

Messy, Silly, Sad, Joyful, Terrifying, Ridiculous Life!

A series of reminiscences, reflections, notes, and ideas of a chronically anxious late-blooming author and expat living in Spain.

Think Of the Dogs

Three times a year, times just over five years, of spectacular fireworks shows in this little beach town with a big city festival schedule and a local populace’s mania for setting off explosions. Cannons, firecrackers, world-class fireworks—Sant Joan, Fiesta Major, and Santa Tecla—every year. The answer: Seventeen times. The question: How many times must you watch the the best fireworks of your life before you get bored with the whole marvelous wonder of it all?