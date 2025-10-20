Messy, Silly, Sad, Joyful, Terrifying, Ridiculous Life!

A series of reminiscences, reflections, notes, and ideas of a chronically anxious late-blooming author and expat living in Spain.

Impromptu Grief Counseling

I'm remembering a party, thirty years ago now, and it was fraught for a number of reasons but the main thing was that I have always covered my social anxiety with laughter. This guy came in, a punk with a shaved head, wearing a black mini-dress and boots, stomping around, and when I saw him I laughed—it wasn't a mean laugh, it was a Wow, that's fantastic! laugh, I was genuinely delighted to see a guy say Fuck it! and try something different but of course I never would have had the courage to approach him and say Good for you, so laughter was the only option. But Yes, Queen! was not the way he took it, he got really angry, and immediately left the party, and by the time I realized he had misinterpreted my laughing, he was gone, and there were questions. Not the first or the last time people have asked Why are you laughing? when apparently I wasn't supposed to, or at least they didn't think I should. One time with a friend declaring at length how housework is the yoke of womankind who became incensed I was laughing my Right on! laugh; another with a fellow bookstore worker who was demonstrating how she consoled a customer who couldn't find a book they wanted, she was super serious but I couldn't help but laugh at her reenactment of impromptu grief counseling in the cookbook section.