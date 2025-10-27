Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clint Collide's avatar
Clint Collide
4d

Oh no, MTF...cheering on your recovery! And HELL YEAH...congrats on your new role with the podcast. Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
M.E. Proctor's avatar
M.E. Proctor
4d

Oh, that's a nasty one ... and despite all the claims of would-be tortured poets: you can't think when you hurt. Please pamper yourself ... and I should go listen to that Hobbit podcast, it sounds like fun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture