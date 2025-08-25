The Books We ❤️ Club is one year old in September!

So we’re celebrating with a GIVEAWAY…

Hard to believe we’ve been at this for a whole year—we’ve had such fun, with some great books and guest writers singing the praises of the stories that touch are hearts.

To mark the occasion, I’m offering a deal on paid subscriptions:

⭐$25/year - a 50% discount off the regular subscription price

The Giveaway Prize

By random selection, the winner will receive:

Your choice of any 6 paperbacks of the titles reviewed over the last year, including September’s upcoming selection— Melanie Cole ’s review of In Cold Blood by Truman Capote, or…

In Cold Blood A $75 gift card to Bookshop.org or Amazon, your choice.

Current paid subscribers are also automatically entered—but if you have a comped subscription, you will need to Upgrade to enter. Offer ends 9/14/25, winner announced 9/15/25.

TBW❤️Club Giveaway Offer

ANNOUNCEMENT

Please Remain Calm: Armistead Maupin Christopher Turner

I’ve started writing the next book in the Lambiverse, a follow-up story which shines a light on the life of “D” the unsung narrator of the first book who resurrected the ghost of Lamb to pay homage to his friend. We didn’t learn much about him except that he was no-nonsense and hardworking, but there is a lot more to tell as we’ll find out in the new book which takes place about twenty years later.

Originally, I was going to write another standalone novel, a modern retelling of Euripides’ The Bacchae, but the Indie Unconference Europe I attended in June changed all my plans. The seasoned authors at this boutique conference convinced me that there was more life in Lamb if I could find it, in fact, my self-publishing efforts might depend on it.

See, although I’d read many times that standalone books do not do well in self-publishing, I still wanted to give it a try—with literary fiction no less, another tough sell. But when sales slowed precipitously after the first week, I was ready to hear my new friends’ advice about series.

They talked about formulas for leveraging new releases and selling backlisted titles and series. Genre fiction (historical, romance, mystery, etc.) is a good bet, something with a through-line, maybe a recurring protagonist, a lusty heroine, a dapper detective.

Standalone novels? Possibly just setting myself up for disappointment. Three months on from pub date, I’m ready to pivot and explore my existing characters more deeply.

So let me catch you up on Lamb, the ups and downs, euphoric and humbling by turns. And then I’ll talk about some of the big picture marketing elements that you may want to consider in your own publishing journey.