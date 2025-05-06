FORD KNOWS

FORD KNOWS

Troy unboxes his debut novel "Lamb" with Leo and Bubba

A recording from Mr. Troy Ford's live video
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
May 06, 2025
2
2
Transcript

Thank you

Hazel
,
Izzy Mora
,
Nina Carroll
,
Sean Thomas McDonnell
,
Lucy Werner
,
Claudia Befu
,
Jeffrey Yamaguchi
,
Graham Strong
and many others for tuning into my live video!

Anyone who buys a paperback copy/s and wants a signed bookplate to stick on the inside cover, fill out this form:

Bookplate please

And Dear Substack:

Please get on the stick and make a list of attendees and all their comments available to us so we can thank our friends properly for tuning in! Jesus.

Bookshop.org

Barnes & Noble

Amazon

