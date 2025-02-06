Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
33
5

Brenda Ueland's "If You Want to Write"

As you've never heard it before, and never will again
Mr. Troy Ford
Feb 06, 2025
33
5
Share
Transcript

I was doing a video test for my upcoming reading of Julia Vinograd’s poetry, trying to get all the kinks ironed out, and thought you all might find this … well, I’ll let you decide what this is. Be kind. It’s my first sashay into our new Age of Video.

These are excerpts from the rather remarkable book by Brenda Ueland, If You Want to Write: A Book about Art, Independence and Spirit. It’s one of the best books about Why We Write (and Why Everyone “Should”) that I’ve ever encountered.

Brenda Ueland 1891-1985

Thanks for reading FORD KNOWS! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

FORD KNOWS
FORD KNOWS
Authors
Mr. Troy Ford
Recent Posts
"Eye Contact Is a Confession"
  Mr. Troy Ford