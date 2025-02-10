"Eye Contact Is a Confession"

the days of no promises
i long for the days when
fairies rode snails as steeds and
dandy lions licked their tailors but
promised not to eat them when
robots were maids not masters and
jet cars flew but
had no aspirations to go to space when
young girls were safe at tea parties and
dodos were adorable
in their waistcoats and spats but
certainly not heads of state no
i long for the days
