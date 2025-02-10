"Eye Contact Is a Confession"

Painting of Julia Vinograd by Debbie Vinograd, from a photo by Bob Fischer. Photo of painting by John Storey

the days of no promises

i long for the days when

fairies rode snails as steeds and

dandy lions licked their tailors but

promised not to eat them when

robots were maids not masters and

jet cars flew but

had no aspirations to go to space when

young girls were safe at tea parties and

dodos were adorable

in their waistcoats and spats but

certainly not heads of state no

i long for the days

Share

Thanks for watching!

Buddy, can you spare a coffee?

Here’s some links and people I mention in the video:

Looks like Julia’s poetry is indeed still available through Zeitgeist Press.