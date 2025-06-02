FORD KNOWS

FORD KNOWS

Troy Ford & Ben Wakeman Talk "Lamb" and Serial Fiction

A recording from Mr. Troy Ford's live video
Mr. Troy Ford
and
Ben Wakeman
Jun 02, 2025
Thank you

Erica Drayton
,
JR Phillips
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Brandon Ellrich
,
syd the scribe
,
Ben Woestenburg
,
Clancy Steadwell
,
Amy Gabrielle
and many others for tuning into our live video!

We had a lot of fun discussing the upcoming release of Lamb, serial fiction, and how the Substack community continues to be so supportive and encouraging of our respective writing journeys.

My sincerest thanks to

Ben Wakeman
for celebrating this moment with me, and sharing details of his own life and family—he is truly one of the shining lights of Substack and a great friend.

Catch & Release
A free-ranging collection of creative work in the form of speculative short fiction and novels, songs, essays, and multimedia made with the intention of connecting and inspiring.
By Ben Wakeman

A Last Reminder

Lamb: A novel in snapshots—the book it took me almost 40 years to bust out of my writer’s block to write—is available to purchase now, with a release date of tomorrow—Tuesday, June 3rd!

Bookshop.org

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

My Three-Fold Thank You!

  • Purchase an ebook or paperback copy through any retailer, and I will happily comp you a 6-month paid subscription.

  • Leave a review, and I will gladly comp you an additional 6-months (Amazon is especially helpful, or Goodreads.)

  • Click the button below and fill out the form to receive a free signed bookplate you can stick in the front of your book, with my compliments.

My Bookplate Please

Email (mrtroywford@gmail.com) or DM me a copy of your receipt or review to claim your comped subscription.

