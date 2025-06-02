Troy Ford & Ben Wakeman Talk "Lamb" and Serial Fiction

Thank you

and many others for tuning into our live video!

We had a lot of fun discussing the upcoming release of Lamb, serial fiction, and how the Substack community continues to be so supportive and encouraging of our respective writing journeys.

My sincerest thanks to Ben Wakeman

A Last Reminder

Lamb: A novel in snapshots—the book it took me almost 40 years to bust out of my writer’s block to write—is available to purchase now, with a release date of tomorrow—Tuesday, June 3rd!

Bookshop.org

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

My Three-Fold Thank You!

Purchase an ebook or paperback copy through any retailer, and I will happily comp you a 6-month paid subscription.

Leave a review, and I will gladly comp you an additional 6-months (Amazon is especially helpful, or Goodreads.)

Click the button below and fill out the form to receive a free signed bookplate you can stick in the front of your book, with my compliments.

My Bookplate Please

Email (mrtroywford@gmail.com) or DM me a copy of your receipt or review to claim your comped subscription.