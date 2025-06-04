Three artists. One LIVE conversation on gender, identity and becoming.

Thank you, , , , , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and !
It was such a special conversation about three projects very near and dear to us—Gail’s book of essays, Boyhood Reimagined; my own debut novel, Lamb; and the short film Unsung: Queer Portraits of Authenticity and the Cost of Its Absence all three of us have been working on and which we are so excited to premiere later this month.
FORD KNOWS is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post