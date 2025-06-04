FORD KNOWS

FORD KNOWS

1

Three artists. One LIVE conversation on gender, identity and becoming.

A recording from Mr. Troy Ford and Kimberly Warner's live video
Mr. Troy Ford
,
Kimberly Warner
, and
Gail Marlene Schwartz
Jun 04, 2025
Thank you

It was such a special conversation about three projects very near and dear to us—Gail’s book of essays, Boyhood Reimagined; my own debut novel, Lamb; and the short film Unsung: Queer Portraits of Authenticity and the Cost of Its Absence all three of us have been working on and which we are so excited to premiere later this month.

