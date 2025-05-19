Troy Ford’s Upcoming Appearances

Anyone should feel free to peruse our catalog—Buy and Read to your heart’s delight—or contact any of us to do Lives, interviews, reviews, blurbs, mentions, Notes, guest posts, book clubs, garden and/or tea party appearances, etc. We would be thrilled to talk about our books with you—as if you could shut us up.

Announcing my Imaginary Bookshop & Imprint

Shop Sweet Flag Books

You all know the deal with Bookshop.org, right?

Their mission is simple: “To help local, independent bookstores thrive in the age of ecommerce.”

It’s super easy: You pick an independent bookstore, shop for your books on Bookshop.org, and a portion of every purchase is donated directly to that store. So far they’ve donated over $38 Million to independent bookstores!

Turns out they have an Affiliate program that also helps independent authors (like me!) who are already talking about books on their platforms.

So now, when you click/buy any of the books that I mention, or shop for any books on the website, not only will your favorite indie bookstore get a donation, so will your favorite indie author too. (Me again. 😘)

Some of you may remember awhile back how I wanted to open an imaginary reading room, and was also goofing around with an imaginary small press, etc.

When I was getting ready to publish Lamb independently, I thought it would be nice to pick a name for my “publisher” which wasn’t just “Self” and thought back to the godfather of queer writers, Walt Whitman.

His Calamus series of poems from Leaves of Grass is an early celebration of same-sex love—Calamus being a marsh-growing plant with rather phallic flower clusters whose common name is “Sweet Flag.” Voilà.

Sweet Flag Books is now my imaginary bookshop and personal publishing imprint with a buffet of favorites and other books mentioned on both FORD KNOWS and Qstack.

Bookmark Mr. Troy Ford’s Sweet Flag Books, and whenever you shop, you’ll be helping out this writer’s journey, independent bookstores, AND other Substack writers because—

20% of all my Affiliate earnings will be used to sponsor other Substack writers with paid subscriptions.

I don’t expect this to be a large sum, but every little bit helps.

