Rhiannon D'Averc
May 10, 2024

I think "Silence = Death" really applies when no one is talking about the problem or there is active effort to suppress the talking. I look at all the discourse surrounding certain issues these days and... My position has been covered well and often by others. Staying quiet on it myself doesn't mean I don't care. I'm just tired. Let the people who are not tired (or care deeply enough to overcome their tiredness) say it. I'm a disabled parent working 7 days a week; it's okay if I don't personally save the world today.

2 replies by Mr. Troy Ford and others
Donna McArthur
May 11, 2024

As I'm sure we've all heard before, never in history have we known what is happening everywhere in the world in real-time, it's not healthy! Our nervous systems are designed to take in what is going on in our village and the surrounding community, anything beyond that gets to be too much. It results in our hearts breaking about things we cannot control no matter how much we wish to help.

I've thought about this a lot which is why I love this post. We create change by showing up as our best selves which has a ripple effect on our family, community, and world in general. Just because we turn inward and stay within our circle does not mean we don't care, it does not mean we wouldn't advocate if the opportunity was on our doorstep, but it does mean we are not giving away our energy for things we cannot change.

I love the pink triangle memorial in your community!

2 replies by Mr. Troy Ford and others
