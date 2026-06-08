Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
4d

This is beautifully written and vulnerable. As an adoptive parent myself, my heart aches for you. No child deserves such callous treatment. Your experiences have also made you the generous, thoughtful, talented person you are today. Thanks for sharing your story.

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1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
3d

You clearly come by your grace and generosity and gorgeous writing naturally.

As a birth mother, I don’t have words for how terribly angry and disappointed I am by the experience your adoptive parents gave you.

Sending so much love and warmth your way, my dear friend.

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