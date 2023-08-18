in no particular order…

i. EXPLODING HEAD SYNDROME - it’s real and it’s exhilarating!

As I like to say: How do you know you’re asleep unless you wake up screaming?

And while that’s enormously entertaining for everyone involved, more recently, I’ve been startling awake to the sound of piercing yells, cymbals crashing, and balloons popping.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Just more proprietary Ford lunacy? Not a bit.

It’s called Exploding Head Syndrome (EHS), or, episodic cranial sensory shock, and apparently, sufferers report gunshots, bells, screams, banging doors—all manner of delightfully unnerving noises that might explain any number of hauntings through the ages—usually just as one is falling asleep. Joy!

It’s not dangerous, but it’s also not as cool as that scene in Kingsman where all the bads’ heads explode in a kaleidoscopic fit of cinematic karma.

Comic by Lulu / Planetmclulu

Stress? Oh my, yes, LOTS—mostly imaginary—but I don’t think that’s the cause.

It started when I went on and then off a medication that caused me intense vertigo, and again since I’ve gone on and off another substitute med that also made me dizzy.

It’s definitely not my “periode.”

Long story short, I’m having fun trotting out my EHS (self-)diagnosis over brunch to gasps of incredulity and nervous laughter—it’s all shockingly on-brand for me, old “Sharks in the Swimming Pool” Ford, at it again.

It should dissipate after a few months, but I’m hoping it lasts through the holidays.

ii. More about my periode.

Just to reiterate: anecdotal evidence to the contrary, I do not have a monthly cycle. Not that I didn’t want one as a child.

My mother had severe women’s health issues, and despite a hysterectomy at 23, once dragged me with her to the doctor because, as she explained afterward, she “got her period.”

Impossible, of course, yet this simple misunderstanding presaged years of confusion around How Things Worked in the field of ladies’ plumbing.

You see, I assumed, very astutely, her visit involved the doctor’s pricking her with a needle so that a single drop of blood would appear on her skin, you know, like the period at the end of this sentence. To what end was unclear, I was just happy to be using my 1st grade punctuation in real world situations.

I remember the day so vividly—the glorious SoCal sun, the sticky vinyl backseat of my mother’s Ford Pinto—and at our second stop, the bank, I had a solid half hour waiting out in the parking lot to imagine the ghastly procedure.

In that toasty deathtrap, windows cracked—oh, stop, it was the 70s—groggy and hallucinatory, I pictured the needle puncturing her skin, over and over, and felt by proxy, again and again, a stabbing sensation crawling up and down my six-year-old body, as though my mother were my own voodoo doll. I had seen that episode of Scooby Doo; I knew how these things worked.

(That’s called “mirror pain” BTW, and I get it still, especially with descriptions of injuries to fingers and toes, inexplicably translated to momentary flashes of blindness and squeamish protest. Phantom freak-outs were a hallmark of my childhood—see “BALLOONS”—which continue unabated even now.)

Later that day, I decorated my finger with a magic marker to show her that I, too, had got my period.

Boy, you’re a woman now

My gallant display of solidarity was met with considerable bewilderment, but not, of course, any more accurate information.

iii. Bonsai!

Have you heard of Uncle Bonsai? They are a Seattle folk trio formed in 1981, and although I’ve lost track of them more recently, I often find myself singing their ditties in the bath, especially this children’s song:

O.o