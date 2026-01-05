New year, new readers—Ford Knows Books is coming up on its three-year anniversary, and I couldn’t be more astonished at what writing this newsletter has given me: new confidence, new friends, my debut novel, and—thanks to all of you—a reason to keep showing up on the page.

I want to introduce myself to those who have joined recently, but I’m leery of dusty bios: I was born in a manger, blah blah blah; spent my childhood in the Land of Hanalee, yada yada; had a career in Their Majesty’s Secret Service, etc.

No. Instead, I’m giving you my answers to The Proust Questionnaire, the famous getting-to-know-you inspired by French layabout Marcel Proust which many still employ for interviews. It’s 30+ questions long, which seems excessive but most of my answers are short, and I like the idea you’ll get a fuller picture than my terribly sober Official Author Photo affords.

Pray with me, all ye who have ever needed professional photos for publicity, media, books, and whatnot, and were completely blindsided by the effects of gravity, weather, and consternations accumulated since the last time someone managed to capture your soul on film and really show YOU in all your hoary glory.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A small cottage attached to a large library far, far away. It is surrounded by a garden full of follies, flowers, fruit trees, and veggies. Once a fortnight, my husband, my dog and I have a big (catered) dinner party with good food and good friends, but otherwise, days and nights are spent peacefully puttering. Beloved robots take care of shopping, cleaning, etc. I write a book every year or two, and send it out into the world by stork.

What is your greatest fear?

Abject destitution.



What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Which living person do you most admire?

The Obamas. Wow, talk about grace under fire.



What is your greatest extravagance?

Books, by a landslide.



What is your current state of mind?

Wildly unimpressed.



What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Respect for authority.



On what occasion do you lie?

At restaurants.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

The broken capillaries in my nose, also the only cosmetic procedure I’ve ever seriously contemplated.



Which living person do you most despise?

I don’t despise, I pity.



What is the quality you most like in a person?

I will follow Stephen Fry’s lead on this one: Cheerfulness.



Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

All the four-letter ones.



What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband, Leo, who is my soulmate, though I don’t believe in souls.



When and where were you happiest?

Here in Sitges since I got sober in 2021 and finally found a therapist I really liked who offered actionable advice to deal with my chronic anxiety.



Which talent would you most like to have?

Wouldn’t mind being a coloratura soprano.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

The Battle Cry of Pink People: My queendom for a tan!



What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Overcoming 34 years of writers block to publish a book.



If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A cat, obv. 💜🎩🐈‍⬛



Where would you most like to live?

Next Stop: Italy.



What is your most treasured possession?

We sold, gave away, or tossed everything but ten boxes of personal items and artwork when we moved to Spain in 2019—I highly recommend a good purge to anyone who feels they can’t live without things. Everything can be replaced, though in a fire I would grab my two photo albums because I’ve never digitized them (*Note to self).



What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Active addiction—it’s an illness many don’t survive. It’s down there with being on the receiving end of world leaders’ homicidal tendencies, or the institutionalized poverty imposed by failed and dysfunctional governments.



What is your favorite occupation?

Journaling. It’s the one kind of writing I always did even when I couldn’t finish a story to save my life; it also might very well have saved my life while navigating through adolescence, coming out, and my very awkward fit into the queer community. Alone with my thoughts, yes.



What is your most marked characteristic?

My boisterous laugh—variously described as infectious, terrifying, or hyena-like, depending on one’s generosity of spirit.



What do you most value in your friends?

I do like people who can entertain themselves in a conversation because I really can’t be bothered.



Who are your favorite writers?

J.R.R. Tolkien, John Crowley, Elspeth Barker, Roberto Bolaño, Virginia Woolf, John Fante, and Armistead Maupin.



Who is your hero of fiction?

Gandalf. hmmmmm…

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Walt Whitman.



Who are your heroes in real life?

Tilda Swinton.

What are your favorite names?

I’m fond of gender-neutral names like Charlie, Georgie, and Jamie, though I wonder why they all end in -ie.



What is it that you most dislike?

Zoos. They are cruel.



What is your greatest regret?

Being a terrible student in high school and college—undiagnosed ADHD and anxiety made it impossible for me to study.



How would you like to die?

Supernova.