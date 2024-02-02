Lamb

Two friends on different but parallel paths, from private school through college and their raging twenties, until the abrupt, mysterious end of their friendship.

Told through reminiscences, journal excerpts, letters, poetry and short stories, Lamb is a snapshot in episodes of young men coming of age after the decimation of AIDS—a sometimes shiny, sometimes dark afterparty of gay awakening.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Episode 01 ♣ We Regret to Inform You - AUDIO - FREE

Episode 02 ♣ Poof - AUDIO - FREE

Episode 03 ♣ Eau de Lamb - AUDIO - FREE

The Origins of Lamb

Looking to keep the ball rolling after the completion of my first novel, Watrspout, in 2022, I set out to tell a new story based on a friendship from high school which took a dark turn.

Around 2003, I received a note from our school that my best friend had died—it was a form letter, not personalized to me but sent out to all his classmates, and provided no details. He was 33 years old.

We had not kept in touch for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was that we both were gay and in the closet—for me anyway, high school had been a painful, fearful time I was eager to put behind me. But the friendship had been close while it lasted, and for nearly 20 years, I wondered about him—how he had lived, how he died—and what might have happened between us if our parents, school, classmates, the world generally, had been more tolerant and accepting of our sexuality.

Through some online sleuthing I finally discovered his cause of death, but little else. I felt moved to examine the feelings and circumstances of our friendship, and began to draft a novel loosely organized around a couple of pivotal moments. Here was a mood board I drafted for that effort, working title According to Marc.

The whole thing quickly went sideways, growing unwieldy and overly complex as I tried to steer it into a thriller when ultimately it wanted be another one of my more character-driven stories. I abandoned the project after a prolonged effort to re-energize it—change of genre, change of perspective, change of characters. It dissolved into a lifeless mush after about 50 pages.

From that stalled project, however, Lamb the character sprang to life in my imagination. I had been wanting to start a serial fiction project, and the prospect of writing a series of self-contained but connected stories centered around this endearing misfit and his friend/narrator (neither of which, by the way, resembles either me or my friend in the least) soon generated a burst of initial episodes, some of them salvaged from that previous project.

I hope this tale might eventually find a wider audience beyond Substack and FORD KNOWS—with your help spreading the word to friends, family and acquaintances who might enjoy a queer story, that might be possible.

