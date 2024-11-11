A special thank you to these most gracious citizens of the Substack-verse, who attended the Lamb Wrap Party on Saturday. Your support and friendship are deeply appreciated—it was lovely to see you all face-to-face. You made it a very special moment to commemorate this final episode. 💜💜💜

Kimberly Warner Unfixed whose Unfixed YouTube Channel, memoir, and media projects promote visibility for people living with chronic illnesses;

Martine Proctor The Roll Top Desk , the prolific and widely-published author of short stories and the gripping new crime fiction novel, Love You Til Tuesday;

Donna McArthur The Bright Life who has inspired so many to look inward with kindness, and always to get back up and keep moving forward;

Nadia Gerassimenko when hope writes who writes poetry and video game reviews with equal parts flair and heart, and was my earliest Substack supporter;

Holly Starley Holly Starley's Rolling Desk , the seer of American highways and byways, with her exquisitely observed vistas and moments of connection;

Jeffrey Yamaguchi Book Publishing Brick By Brick , an accomplished poet and tireless friend to authors with his sage literary and marketing advice;