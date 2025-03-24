I’m very excited to present the book cover for Lamb: A novel in snapshots designed by the talented David Wojciechowski of David Wojo Designs.

A tip of the hat to David for interpreting such wildly disparate inspiration images as this:

…and this:

…and this:

Low-res / The Far Side by Gary Larson

…and coming up with such an eye-catching image for the cover. Thank you, David—I couldn’t be more pleased.

Holy guacamole. Only 45 years in the making. I’m not marching to the beat of a different drum, I tossed the drum overboard and drifted around the world for 4+ decades like a message in a bottle.

New subscribers, please allow me to catch you up:

Hi! I’m Troy Ford—aka MTF—and after a 34-year episode of writer’s block, I finally wrote my first (unpublished) novel in 2020 during Covid lockdown.

Lamb is my second novel, which I began as a serial here in my newsletter, FORD KNOWS.

I’m also the creator of

which champions the work of the many queer writers and creators on the Substack platform.

Originally from California, I moved to Spain in 2019 with my husband and our AmStaff Terrier. We live in Sitges, a little beach town half an hour down the coast from Barcelona.

Last week, I told everyone about the excruciatingly liberating process of obtaining an author photo for the upcoming publication of Lamb.

This week, I am so pleased to also announce…

Ebook Pre-Orders Are Now Available!

I can hardly believe it…

The Kindle ebook of Lamb is available now for pre-order at the following link, with a release/publication date of June 3rd.

Kindle ebook pre-order

And I’ll be publishing the paperback through IngramSpark for wide distribution to all retailers—pre-orders will be available very soon for that too, hooray, stay tuned.

Ebooks through Barnes & Noble, Apple, Google, Kobo, etc., will be made available at the earliest practical opportunity, probably late this year.

Hey! You there—adorable reader—yes, you! Please SHARE the news of my debut novel with one queer reader in your life. It would mean the world to me and it might mean a lot to someone who’s lived through rough times as a queer kid. Thank you!! Share

A brief synopsis for those new to Lamb:

D is shaken when his mercurial friend Lamb vanishes just before they're set to move in together. The news of his death three years later shadows him like a ghost. Sifting through Lamb's journals decades later, D uncovers a raw, intimate portrait of a sensitive misfit navigating a world that never understood him. From their first meeting at an elite all-boys school to the chaos of 1990s San Francisco, Lamb's story unfolds in a tangle of tenderness and rebellion, anguish and adventure. Through journal entries, letters, poetry, and stories, Lamb is a coming-of-age in snapshots that captures the dazed spirit of young men searching for belonging in the aftermath of the AIDS crisis. A Tales of the City for Generation X—a dark afterparty of gay awakening.

I want to thank Kathleen Clare Waller and Eleanor Anstruther for so generously providing author blurbs. I am immensely indebted to both of you beautiful humans.

And just a final few words ~

There were many, many years when I thought this moment would never come (and if I’d waited for a traditional publisher, it still might not—Viva the Indie Publishing Revolution!)

It’s completely surreal to me that I have an actual book, that I wrote, for sale. My brain has not quite caught up, and there is still so much to do before June 3rd and after, for years and years to come I hope.

In the meantime, I must also thank many others who have been cheering for me, have encouraged and Liked and Commented and supported me both on FORD KNOWS and Qstack, and to whom I am immensely grateful.

The Substack writers community has changed me in ways large and small, and for once, I’ve run out of words to express how much you mean to me.

You are—each and every one—The Best. 💜🙏🎩💜🐈‍⬛🙏💜