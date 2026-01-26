Ford Knows Books

Rhiannon D'Averc
4d

I don't at all blame you for the choice to stay indie! At this time in my career, putting out second, third, fourth etc books, I did the same. And things are worse now than they were then (although also better, I suppose, if there are more slices of the pie to be taken; every cloud!).

I would also love to have an in-person literary salon going on in my house or the house of one of my richest associates, haha!

Kimberly Warner
3d

Cozy fires and cookies are where it’s at! I’ve met so many authors this past year tangled in a web of algorithms and keywords and BookScan numbers. It’s enough to suck the soul right out of writing. Meanwhile, the hearth over here is warm and laps are ample.:)

