Author Platform ≠ Social Media

Back in 2022, when I was almost finished editing my first novel, I knew enough to start researching how to find an agent—the days of sending your whole manuscript off in the mail with a self-addressed, stamped return envelope were long gone (thank god!) and the business of getting published could now be almost entirely conducted online.

Build an author platform, all the YouTubers and

and

said, and because I’d had some fun and slight success on Twitter in earlier days, I thought Author Platform = Social Media = Twitter, and returned to it in 2021 with a new profile.

I’ve never been good with social media. For vaguely luddite reasons, I’d studiously avoided My Space, Facebook, and most of the other platforms. My first stint on Twitter starting in 2012 had netted a (very) small group of co-conspirators, though even then, a sustained effort to get attention for humorous quips eluded me.

My most viral tweet with all of thirty-ish likes:

*asterisks*

pompoms for words

I had made the early mistake of following a lot of other liberal tweeters, and by 2016, my timeline had devolved into a never-ending stream of MAGA outrage porn. I deleted my account in 2017, and some yahoo snapped up my handle in short order and never did anything with it.

(Moral of that story: Never delete your handle, just let it languish. You just never know.)

At any rate, two birds, one stone, right? Dashing back to Twitter half-cocked, I figured if I started building an online platform there AND followed all the agents and literary magazines I could find, Abracadabra, I’d publish a bunch of short stories, get an agent, sell my novel, etc.

(Excuse me while I have a quiet little laugh/cry over here.)

Strangely, none of those agents and journals followed me back. Though I dutifully Liked and Retweeted their every utterance, there was no real engagement. Meanwhile, I followed a lot of other authors and attempted to engage with them with equally mixed results.

Twitter (I still have a hard time with its new name and toxic stench) was a bust.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Point and Counterpoint

Thanks to

of Book Publishing Brick by Brick, not only for his own invaluable advice and marketing resources when I was launching

, but also for highlighting important conversations about all aspects of the publishing process like this one between

and

.

Lamb

