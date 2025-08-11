I’ve never read The Phantom Tollbooth, even though it would surely have been right up my alley as a kid. My guess is that because we moved overseas when I was in second grade, this was probably just not in the school library where I got all my books.

There were no bookstores either, unfortunately, and we didn’t move back until I was going into high school, so there were a lot of middle grade books that slipped past me that I never returned to. The old Waldenbooks and B. Dalton bookstores back in the 80s were my new favorite thing when we finally did move back to the States.

Even the movie, which looks wonderful, must have fallen through the cracks. We depended on ‘a guy’ my dad knew to video tape shows and mail them to us, so we were at his mercy—lots of golf tournaments for my dad, One Life to Live for my mother, and a smattering of movies and other odds and ends. Yes, Battle of the Network Stars, but no Phantom Tollbooth.

One of the things I’ve been most thrilled by in our little book club is discovering reads that other writers find iconic to their lives. Books that stay with us, even since childhood, are the books we are also most likely to pass down to our kids or recommend to friends over the years.

It’s nice to read a new bestseller or summer read, but the comfort food of rereading a book that’s spoken to us again and again is the bread and butter of literature.

We hope you enjoy this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club.

Happy reading! ~ MTF

The Books We ❤️ Club —the book club you don’t actually have to read the book, leave the house, or even change out of your jammies to enjoy—as writers sing the praises of books that reach into our hearts.

We invite you to add your own reactions, insights, and ideas in the Comments for an impromptu book club session. Share your favorite quotes, characters, moments, and surprises in discussion with other passionate readers.

( And if you’d like to feature your favorite book in a future edition, DM me. )

Share

Why I ❤️ Norton Juster’s The Phantom Tollbooth

by

of

and

and

I don’t quite remember when I watched the movie, The Phantom Tollbooth (1970), but I can say it was one of the earliest movies I can remember seeing well before I read the book. It was probably the first movie I saw where I was surprised to discover (much later) it was a book first! And in that way I was spoiled, I think. Because in many ways the book and the movie are both equally amazing for very different and also very similar reasons.

First, I think I should explain why I chose The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster and illustrations by Jules Feiffer as my most memorable book. From a rather young age I was a storyteller and I was fascinated by stories. So, watching this little boy, bored out of his mind, get to enter a world of imagination? I was hooked from the very beginning. Plus, it’s one of those rare movies (for the 70’s) that played around with starting out Live Action and then entered an animated world. For a little girl like me, that was cool!

It was many years later that I saw the book on a shelf and probably squealed with delight that I would get to read the book and visit that world whenever I wanted! Growing up in “the hood” of the Bronx in New York City we didn’t have much money and so buying a VHS wasn’t something we could easily just do. If it wasn’t coming on local television again I had to retain the memory of it in my mind. What a time!

Looking back on the book and the movie now, so many decades later, I am fascinated by the vibrant use of colors (Technicolor) that MGM used to bring to life the line drawings done in the book. Both stand up very well.

But, what exactly is The Phantom Tollbooth about? Sure, it’s about a boy who’s bored but it covers much more than that. It’s about curiosity and imagination and most of all, learning how to appreciate time and not waste it.

Which brings me to the second main character. Milo is important, without him there would be no story, but Tock is the dog we all wish we had. I have two dogs and neither of them are smart enough to understand the concept of time let alone how to appreciate or waste it properly.

I could be nit-picky about what’s in the book and not in the movie and vice versa but if I’m looking at this from my POV as a child, that wasn’t as important as the mediums they were both told in. If you’re like me now, however, seeing the movie before reading the book would be considered sacrilegious.

The book definitely leans darker with the cast of characters that Milo meets on his adventure. While the movie, as movies often do, is much lighter in tone. One way they accomplished this, and I’m not mad about it in the slightest, is turning it into a musical! I love musicals. And what better way to drive home an important lesson to children (and adults) than through a catchy tune.

My favorite (though they are all good in their own way) comes early on when Milo gets stuck in the Doldrums. “Don’t Say There’s Nothing to Do in the Doldrums” is less about being a catchy tune and more about trying not to yawn as you watch this one scene.

“It’s my job to see that time is used wisely,” Tock explained, “for time, you know, is a very precious thing.”

So, while this is meant to be all about why I love the book, I have to include the movie as well. They go together because the differences are subtle but important:

Book theme: Curiosity grows from paying attention and thinking differently.

Film theme: Curiosity is awakened by jumping into life and experiencing new things.

Both have value, but the shift reflects their mediums. Books reward reflection; films reward motion.

For me, comparing the book to the film is a bit like comparing two different maps of the same strange country. The landmarks are familiar, the road signs point to the same places, but the journey feels different depending on which one you take.

The book invites you to wander. It rewards the reader who lingers in the Market of Words, who pauses to think about the Terrible Trivium’s endless chores, who rereads a pun to catch the second joke hiding in plain sight. It trusts that kids can handle nuance, and that they’ll enjoy the satisfaction of puzzling things out.

The movie invites you to buckle up. It moves with the speed of a Saturday morning cartoon, bursting with songs, bright colors, and gags. It’s less about unpacking an idea and more about feeling the thrill of an adventure — the giddy joy of a car ride where you don’t know what’s around the next bend.

Milo’s journey reminds us that boredom can be banished by curiosity, that the world is richer when we pay attention, and that sometimes, all it takes to open a door to wonder is the courage to drive through a phantom tollbooth. Whether you read the book or watch the movie first, the Lands Beyond are waiting — ready to teach you that time is a gift, and the adventure is yours to take.

And so, I invite you to greet the morning in style. Also, my excuse to give you just one more great scene from the movie: