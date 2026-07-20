Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Jerry Portwood's avatar
Jerry Portwood
3d

I also only retained morning pages and artist dates from this. I used it my freshman year in college and introduced a lot of other friends to it in the 90s and have been fascinated to witness its longevity. a creative friend recently went throughnthe entire thing rigorously and patiently and got a lot of new energy from it. but i guess I'm too skeptical to follow the lessons that way and cherry pick what I like and skip most of the "dogma" of the teachings

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Max Freedman's avatar
Max Freedman
3d

Although i’m in the “i don’t have time in the morning crowd,” i’m well aware this book is the creative bible, so maybe i’ll read it one day! Dan, it was nice to see a connection between the book and Palangeau Park. Glad you shared this!

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