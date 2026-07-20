I’ve been an admirer of Julia Cameron’s work for quite some time, even used The Artist’s Way to try and bust through my decades-long writer’s block when it was still in its infancy mid-90s. Though it took me another 20 years to finally write my first novel (second published, Waterspout, out now), there was something entirely sensible about her whole schtick—Morning Pages™ and Artist Dates, etc., etc.—even though those three MPs every a.m. can literally take over your life depending on how quickly you write and how much of a grump you are first thing.

I joke about Julia now and then, as recently as an essay I wrote in May, but in so many ways, I do think of her as the godmother of creatives who just happens to be the ex-wife Martin Scorsese jilted for Liza With a Z, but turned it all around after the divorce with a multi-million dollar empire centered on the bible book in question and its 50+ companion titles.

It’s more than a little suspicious to me that the godpersons of cooking, creativity, and Christianity all have the initials JC, but what do I know…? 🧐

But seriously—I jest. I love Julia; I would go back to TAW if I weren’t so busy actually writing. Really, my only question at this point is: Julia, darling—when are you going to come out with The Artist’s Way Cookbook? Hungry creatives are standing by.

In this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club, Dan Pal gives his own take on the phenomenon that is The (other) JC Way.

Happy reading! ~ MTF

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The Books We ❤️ Club —the book club you don’t actually have to read the book, leave the house, or even change out of your jammies to enjoy—as writers sing the praises of books that reach into our hearts.

We invite you to add your own reactions, insights, and ideas in the Comments for an impromptu book club session. Share your favorite quotes, characters, moments, and surprises in discussion with other passionate readers.

( And if you’d like to feature your favorite book in a future edition, DM me. )

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“ Why I ❤️ Andrew Sean Greer’s Less”

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Why I ❤️ Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way - A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity

by Dan Pal of PalCinema, Television, & Music

I don’t recall if I knew Julia Cameron’s book when I received it as a gift from my good friends Cathy and Kevin back in the late 1990s (?). It was first released in 1992 and I could have used it back then when I was just beginning to toy with the idea of writing about and teaching film. I knew I needed a creative outlet in my life but couldn’t quite figure out how to get there or even IF it could ever be a new career direction. I was working in higher education in the early 90s but focused more on recruiting and advising students. Something was missing though.

Within a few years I got up the courage to pursue a Master’s Degree at the University of Chicago where I pulled together a collection of film courses to make up my general studies of the humanities. Days after I completed the program I started teaching film as an adjunct at a local community college. I would continue this for several years while also continuing my work as an advisor. The problem: I still wasn’t satisfied enough.

That’s when I received Cameron’s book, The Artist’s Way - A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity. I didn’t consider myself “spiritual” having at the point been a fallen away Catholic for almost 25 years. The book also referenced itself though as “A Course in Discovering and Recovering Your Creative Self.” I wasn’t sure how this all would come together but I was game. It was time to tap into my creative side.

In the opening chapter, Cameron references Spiritual Electricity, The Basic Principles. I was a bit taken aback by her regular references to “God.” One of her core principles is “Creativity is God’s gift to us. Using our creativity is our gift back to God.” Another, “When we open ourselves to creativity, we open ourselves to God…” However, she makes it clear that you don’t have to believe in God for “creative emergence.” Phew!

What follows are some basic tools from the book which have proven to be invaluable to me over the years. They begin with: The morning pages and the artist date. The former asks the reader to write (not type!) three stream of consciousness pages at the start of every day. I did this for a while and it helped even though my brain works faster than my writing hand. The idea is to just get what’s in your head on paper without thinking about structure or goals (other than the three-page minimum requirement.) I tried incorporating this into an introductory screenwriting course I taught and the students hated it! They’d say: “I don’t know what to write about!” “It’s too hard!”, “I don’t have time in the morning!” (Welcome to college teaching…) Still the concept is great for clearing up the knots in one’s mind. (Apparently college students don’t have any…)

The artist date involves taking a few hours a week and letting yourself be inspired by the world around you. It could be visiting a museum, a beach, a park – whatever. The key is to do it by yourself. I did this once when I was in Venice and brought my camera along. I wanted to take black and white photos of things I was encountering. I loved it! The experience helped open up my visual eye even though I wasn’t that familiar with photography.

The bulk of The Artist’s Way though is to complete various exercises designed to further wake up your creative side. Some of this involves reflecting on who has been a champion of your work vs. an enemy, listing out things you enjoy doing, writing about your accomplishments and habits, examining your environment, and so on. There are quizzes, wish lists to create, fill-in-the blanks about things you did during childhood, and writing about your dreams. Some of these are easier to tackle than others but if nothing else, they shake up your mind.

The book requires one to be accountable and deeply introspective about their life. It also features quotes from everyone from Plato to Albert Camus, Albert Einstein, and Toni Morrison who offer thoughtful reflections. So, it’s one part therapy and another philosophy. More than anything though it gets the creative brain moving.

I credit the book for helping me not only realize that I need my creative outlets but that I can find creative activities almost anywhere. One of those was in the garden. As you might know I currently produce a weekly segment on Substack documenting the latest happenings on our acre and a half of property outside of Chicago. I find myself trying to always think about new ways to design and enhance the space.

The same was true for teaching. I spent 28 years in college classrooms. While every new class taught proved to be a challenge, I enjoyed constructing course curriculums. I had to come up with creative approaches to teaching various topics. If I didn’t think of myself as a creative person, I don’t think I would have gotten through all of it.

Cameron helped me figure out just what I needed to feel fulfilled and unrestrictive. One may get tired reading all the references to God (unless you are a believer, in which case you’ll really welcome them) but Cameron views the spirituality of creativity in a broader sense than what organized religion might suggest. YOU are the creator of your own universe and that is pretty empowering to contemplate and apply.

I’ve recommended The Artist’s Way to many students over the years as well as dissatisfied adults. Recently, my good friend Marco, who had just retired, found great inspiration by completing what the book suggests and found a whole new way of looking at this new chapter in his life.

There are reasons why books like The Artist’s Way continue to have an effect on readers decades after they are written. They let us go deep and come out ahead with a stronger understanding of ourselves and all we can potentially be.

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