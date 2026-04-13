Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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WYATT! Out Loud's avatar
WYATT! Out Loud
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Keith: My pleasure! Yup, his energy was "unfuckwithable," for sure. (I love "unfuckwithable;" can I use it? Smile). Thanks for your feedback!

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WYATT! Out Loud's avatar
WYATT! Out Loud
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Hey Troy! Thanks so much for allowing me to contribute to FKB. Essex is such an essential and iconic figure in LGBTQ+ literature and deserves to be celebrated. "Love Is a Dangerous Word" is a poignant, powerful work that moves you in so many ways. Happy Birthday, Es!

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