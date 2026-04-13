I first met Wyatt O’Brian Evans when he reached out through a mutual contact about doing an episode of his popular podcast Wyatt! Out Loud. This was last year when I first started doing some podcasts to promote Lamb, and I was nervous to say the least. But I found in Wyatt such an enormous cheerfulness and goodwill, I was immediately put at ease and quickly laughing and carrying on as if with an old friend. In the last year, that friendship has only blossomed.

In this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club, Wyatt shines a light on one of the brightest legacies in the Black gay community, poet and activist Essex Hemphill, taken too soon in 1995. In the decades since his death, his reputation has only grown.

Publishers Weekly, on the posthumous release in 2025 of his collection Love Is a Dangerous Word, said:

"The collection brings Ceremonies back into print alongside a number of uncollected pieces pulled from the archives of such long-running publications as Obsidian, among others, spotlighting the work of a figure notable for his innovative and incendiary poetics and advocacy for Black LGBTQ+ and feminist art and activism."

Happy reading! ~ MTF

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The Books We ❤️ Club —the book club you don’t actually have to read the book, leave the house, or even change out of your jammies to enjoy—as writers sing the praises of books that reach into our hearts.

We invite you to add your own reactions, insights, and ideas in the Comments for an impromptu book club session. Share your favorite quotes, characters, moments, and surprises in discussion with other passionate readers.

( And if you’d like to feature your favorite book in a future edition, DM me. )

NEXT TIME: “ Why I ❤️ Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart” by Dana DuBois

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Love is a Dangerous Word by Essex Hemphill

a review by

Wyatt O’Brian Evans

Bold. Bodacious. Incendiary. Sensual. Masterful. Groundbreaking!

These are salient descriptors for Essex Hemphill, who is, according to Erick Taylor Woodby of Native Son on Queerty, “recognized as one of the most influential poets of his generation. For over three decades, Hemphill has been lauded for his legacy of politically bold, lyrical, and imaginative writing.”

Despite a relatively short literary career, Mr. Hemphill is arguably the most critically acclaimed and best-known contemporary openly Gay/SGL African American poet, author, performance artist, and activist. He helped shatter the silence surrounding Gay/SGL Black experiences and empowered other Gay/SGL Black men to find their voices. This ahead-of-his-time creative’s literary impact is still felt today; he’s opened the doors for myriad authors—including myself. At the age of 38, the revered artist succumbed to AIDS-related complications in 1995.

Last year, Love is a Dangerous Word: Selected Poems by Essex Hemphill (edited by Robert F. Reid-Pharr and John Keene) was released. This stellar, sublime collection features selections from Hemphill’s celebrated book Ceremonies (named one of the 25 most influential works of postwar queer literature by the New York Times), poems published in various magazines, and writings from several chapbooks.

Of course, I am here to review this collection. And to give my critique more meaning and life, my mission also includes: (1) presenting his biography; (2) celebrating his birthday, which is April 16; and (3) paying homage to our friendship. So, let’s get into it.

The Artist.

Hemphill was a popular Washington, D.C. performance artist. Believing that poetry should be heard, he regularly performed his work, often in collaboration with other D.C. African-American gay and lesbian artists. In 1983, Wayson Jones, Larry Duckette, and he teamed up to create Cinque. This performance poetry group combined cutting-edge political verse, vivid imagery about gay Black life, and tightly woven harmonies.

The group quickly amassed a loyal following. And on one sweltering summer evening in 1985, I attended one of Essex’s performances, which was mesmerizing, full of raw sexuality!

Cinque’s poetic style gained national attention in the next few years. Today, poetry slams are mainstream. Essex introduced this art form, developing and fashioning it, giving it crucial visibility.

In the 1980s, very few publishers were interested in the works of openly gay African American writers. Well, Essex didn’t wait for them to come around. Instead, he self-published his first two poetry collections, Earth Life (1985) and Conditions (1986). He appeared in Marlon Riggs’ 1989 video essay, Tongues Untied. His profile continued to rise after contributing to various anthologies and publications, including the Advocate, Essence, Obsidian, and Gay Community News.

After his close friend Joseph Beam succumbed to AIDS in 1988, Essex moved to Philadelphia to complete Beam’s anthology, Brother to Brother: New Writings by Gay Black Men. Published in 1991, it won a Lambda Literary Award and garnered widespread literary acclaim.

The next year, a major publisher released Essex’s Ceremonies: Prose and Poetry, which won the American Library Association’s Gay and Lesbian Book Award in Literature. Ceremonies provides powerful insights into the constructions of race, gender, and sexuality in America. The topics it addresses include the sexual objectification of Black men in white gay culture.

The year 1993 was a virtual bonanza for Essex: he received a Pew Charitable Trusts Fellowship in the Arts and the Emery S. Hetrick Award for community-based activism from the Hetrick-Martin Institute. And he became a visiting scholar at the Getty Center for the History of Art and the Humanities in Santa Monica, California.

After battling AIDS for several years, Essex passed away on November 4, 1995, in Philadelphia. He was 38.

The Friend.

Essex and I met in April 1984 at the Potomac Electric Power Company, a service provider in the District of Columbia. He was a graphics designer; I was the associate editor/writer within that utility’s corporate communications department.

Immediately, “Es” and I connected! We had good stuff in common: emotional accessibility. A sense of free-spiritedness. The Artist Known as Prince over MJ. And most importantly, the hunger to write.

Firmly rooted in his sexuality, Es was unabashed about who he was. And Y’all, the brotha had swagger! His affecting smile and mischievous glint dancing in his eyes could win you “ovah” in no time.

Although Es was a sensitive, caring soul, he took no crap. He doggedly pushed back against obstacles, turning his dreams into realities.

Unfortunately, I lost contact with Essex after he moved to Philly. Although his struggle with AIDS was protracted and agonizing, his spirit remained vibrant and strong.

The Collection.

Mr. Hemphill’s artistic work, which focused on the experiences of African Americans and the emotional, mental, and physical anguish the LGBTQ+ community experienced during the AIDS epidemic, resonated with readers beyond the metro D.C. area and across the U.S.

“Hemphill’s poetry has become timelessly influential in the queer, Black poetic canon and valuable as a historical fragment of the HIV/AIDS crisis in America,” according to Silas Silverman-Stoloff of The Columbia Review. “Love is a Dangerous Word finds tenderness in the space between Hemphill’s growing grief around death and his eager exuberance for living.”

Livia Meneghin, for the Rumpus, wrote, “Throughout Love Is a Dangerous Word, Hemphill’s cravings and sexual appetites layer over the grief, and are embodied in a speaker whose voice is honest and sexy.”

Allow me to unpack four selections from Love is a Dangerous Word that particularly exemplify Silverman-Stoloff’s critique. “Heavy Breathing,” the second poem, is a heartbreaking exploration of the complexities of love, loss, and the human condition. When you really ponder it, the poem’s title itself, “Heavy Breathing,” suggests a profound, weighty experience, reflected in the speaker’s contemplation of the emotional toll of heavy breathing, a metaphor for the burdens and responsibilities that come with love and loss.

Hemphill uses repetition of the pronoun “I” to assert personal presence before expanding to a collective “we,” emphasizing the interconnectedness of individual and communal experience. This progression establishes him not only as a participant in his narrative but also as a witness and truth-teller for his community.

In “For My Own Protection,” the poet employs straightforward, uncomplicated language to advocate for mutual support within marginalized communities. He questions why lives are not valued equally and calls for collective action: “If whales, snails, dogs, cats… can be saved, the lives of Black men are priceless and can be saved.”

“Under Certain Circumstances” is a poignant exploration of longing for love beyond social boundaries. Hemphill uses the phrase “love is a dangerous word” to encapsulate both the risk and the potential of love in certain environments. The poem encourages readers to consider their roles in creating change and to believe in transformation within their own circumstances.

“Visiting Hours,” a standout piece, is audacious and hilarious. Hemphill’s ability to weave together themes of grief, humor, and the human being’s enduring spirit is remarkable. In “Visiting Hours,” a Black security guard is tasked with protecting European artwork. This employee, who probably only earns minimum wage, is thinking:

“And if I ever go off,

you’d better look out, Mona Lisa.

I’ll run through this gallery

with a can of red enamel paint

and spray everything in sight

like a cat in heat.”

Let me conclude with a quote from Native Son:

“Hemphill wove together through words the realities of sexuality, class, and race, magnifying the stories of Black queer men that were often muted in American literature. And his legacy as one of the most prolific Black queer writers of the 20th century endures, reminding us that our journeys through love—no matter how we define it—are worth celebrating.”

Happy birthday, Es!

Wyatt O’Brian Evans of WYATT! Out Loud is a journalist, radio personality (WYATT!, Lemme Tell U Sumthin’ Right Now!!!), Intimate Partner Violence and Abuse (IPV/A) SME (subject matter expert), and author of the novel Nothing Can Tear Us Apart—SHATTERED!

RUTHLESS!, the sequel, will be released this August. Visit: www.wyattevans.com.

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