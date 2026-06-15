Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
2d

I love this evolution, Michael. It’s such an interesting thing to return to whatever it is, Art, movies, books, that haven’t “ held up” in certain ways and encounter your younger self, not to mention what was accepted or not in certain time periods. Thank you for sharing. Thank you, Troy! Such a great series.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Mr. Troy Ford and others
Michael Edward's avatar
Michael Edward
12h

Ohhh how exciting! I was so happy when I saw Michael’s name in Troy’s post. Two of favs! Thank Troy for hosting this wonderful series.

And Michael, why am I not surprised that your essay went to the depths? Or should I say, the intensely specific. I absolutely love that you read this book again all these years later and found a new person reading the same words. Isn’t art amazing like that!? Inspiring interpretations that are as much, if not more, about us as the art itself.

Thank you both. This was awesome :)

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mr. Troy Ford · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture