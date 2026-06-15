Gabriel García Márquez is one of those South American writers—like Roberto Bolaño—that many read once and fall in love. Who can forget Remedios the Beauty ascending to heaven while folding sheets in One Hundred Years of Solitude? It’s as if the violence of a long history of colonization and civil war soaks into their words and jolts their creations into (un)holy life.

But like life, rereading can take many sharp turns; a blessed infancy does not always make for a golden maturity. In the case of Love in the Time of Cholera, our guest writer found an altogether changed character twenty-three years later.

For this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club, Michael Steele gives as much of himself as he does the book in question, and it is magic.

Happy reading! ~ MTF

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The Books We ❤️ Club —the book club you don’t actually have to read the book, leave the house, or even change out of your jammies to enjoy—as writers sing the praises of books that reach into our hearts.

We invite you to add your own reactions, insights, and ideas in the Comments for an impromptu book club session. Share your favorite quotes, characters, moments, and surprises in discussion with other passionate readers.

( And if you’d like to feature your favorite book in a future edition, DM me. )

NEXT TIME: “ Why I ❤️Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way” by Dan Pal of PalCinema, Television, & Music

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Why I ❤️ Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez

by Michael Steele of Intensely Specific

On the second-to-last day of my junior year of high school, I wrote a message in a girl’s yearbook.

This wasn’t just any message because this wasn’t just any girl. I’d had a crush on her during middle school, and while my heart moved on when we landed in different English classes, it quickened when she appeared in Vocal Ensemble a few years later. Urged onward by a graduating soprano, I let loose every ounce of romance I had in my seventeen-year-old body.

Remembering the feral fever I wrote under in that yearbook makes me cringe now. I don’t know what I thought would happen afterward—that she would race across campus to mi clase de Español Tres, silence Sra. Alvarez mid-conjugation, and leap into my arms? Was that even what I wanted? I couldn’t have told you. My feelings for her were larger than she was, and also larger than logic or scale. I was “in love” in the way people who never have been are.

Although her best friend assured me my words had been compelling, the girl and I never talked before summer arrived. I began my final vacation as an adolescent pining after her, waking each morning cautiously optimistic that this would be the day she found me, that this would be the day we emerged from the shadow of my one-sided affection.

It wasn’t yet obvious to me that nothing would ever happen, so I set about keeping myself busy. My first move was to attack the glut of summer homework assigned by my Advanced Placement Physics class. Alas, I found my yearning too strong to digest time dilation and rudimentary thermodynamics, so I switched over to the stack of books anointed as AP Literature’s required reading.

A stack that included Love in the Time of Cholera.

Like most students, I had run into Gabriel García Márquez before in short story form: everyone at my school read “A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings” during one class or another. That fantastical but poignant story primed me to be optimistic about the novel. At the start of July in the sweltering Sacramento heat, I flopped onto the living room couch and read.

Perhaps due to the temperature, those two days I spent reading and ruminating on Gabo’s novel play like a fever dream in my memory. To my recollection, I ate nothing and drank only the sweat that pooled above my lips. When daylight evacuated into night, I drifted into shallow, slimy sleep, my heartbeat still matching the languorous rhythm of the story. A massive headache throbbed through the final 200 pages, but I embraced that pain as a sacrifice at the altar of love. I couldn’t put the novel down because it felt so instructive to someone who whimpered with longing every night in bed.

Love in the Time of Cholera is many things, but it’s primarily about unrequited love. The romantic wordsmith, Florentino Ariza, falls for the proud Fermina Daza, but passionate correspondence fails to unite them. Instead, Fermina marries the worldly doctor, Juvenal Urbino, while Florentino encases his ardor in glass and goes right on pining into old age.

To the lovesick puppy who read Love in the Time of Cholera, Florentino Ariza was a role model. Although he finds odd ways to occupy his heart in the interim, Florentino Ariza refuses to untether himself from the woman he loves. I needed reassurance that I was no fool for waiting for my Fermina Daza, and Florentino Ariza assuaged my fears. When the two characters reconnect in the final act, I swooned. Certainly, I didn’t wish to wait until I was eighty like them, but I got the memo: love rewards resolute hearts.

Ultimately, my patience that summer did not pay off because the girl I adored moved to Nashville to become a professional singer. I learned this news on the first day of senior year in August, and it crushed me, but my disappointment felt noble, too. I had exercised Florentino Ariza’s endurance; I had emulated my literary hero. My heart remained empty of the affection it craved, but my intellectual soul felt nourished.

I had no girlfriend, but I did have a favorite novel.

*****

When Troy invited me to write about my favorite book, I landed on Love in the Time of Cholera with surprising ease. It felt like an ideal choice because there was such a rich context for my fondness. Readers could laugh at my earnest yearning, recall their own youthful pining, and revisit or discover an incredible novel by a literary superstar.

The one snag was that I hadn’t read Love in the Time of Cholera since July 2003. Twenty-three years is quite a stretch. The seventeen-year-old girl that eleventh-grade me love-bombed had her music career start and end during that interval. Twenty-three years is a lifetime. So I decided to read the novel again last month.

It suffices to say that García Márquez still left me spellbound. Even via translation, his majestic sentences are incredible works of art. Gabo paints with language, his prose stretching the limits of syntax as he packs stories into subordinate clauses that should be disorienting digressions but instead captivate with rich detail. His gregarious narrator flows like water between characters and epochs; he’s omniscient, yes, but he’s also unmistakably Colombian, dropping into first-person plural pronouns when the politics or personalities of the day invade his story. I enjoy reading his words on the page the same way I do Elena Ferrante’s—Love in the Time of Cholera features flat-out beautiful writing. I wish I had one-tenth of Gabo’s command of language.

While García Márquez gained esteem on this read, everything else I once loved challenged me. While my younger self looked up to Florentino Ariza, my adult self reviled him. Given distance from the passion in my heart circa 2003, I no longer imprinted on the character, letting me recognize the monstrosity I’d read past and through at seventeen. When characters referred to him as “vampiric” and “perverted”, I’d shaken my teenage head. ThEy DoN’t UnDeRsTaNd, I’d protested internally. CoNvIcTiOn Is A vIrTuE! But Florentino Ariza is deranged; he eats flowers, dresses like a funeral director, and lusts like it’s going out of style. He behaves like Michael Fassbender’s character in Shame, but without the, you know…shame. And I say all this before even invoking America Vicuña, the ward he grooms, abuses, and then discards. “A vampiric pervert” does not sufficiently indict the guy. Forget about admiring Florentino Ariza this time—I would have preferred he die of cholera than end up with Fermina Daza.

I won’t mince words: the epic love story I’d read for AP Lit churned my stomach this time. Florentino Ariza wielded oppressive affection; he smothered Fermina Daza with poetry and gifts, and he pined for her despite barely knowing her. She was the object of his affection with emphasis on object; his devotion intersected limerence and carnal desire, not what I would call love. In this read, I felt sympathy for Fermina Daza, whose relationships with men flatten her livelihood. Love in the Time of Cholera isn’t some bible of romantic endurance but a cautionary tale. If you’re consumed by love, perhaps you need to invest in air quotes.

That’s a profound realization to have, I should note. I’m glad I read the work differently in 2026.

But what was I supposed to write for Troy?

*****

After rereading it last month, I’d no longer call Love in the Time of Cholera my favorite book. My affection for the novel is rooted in a specific moment in time when I was so in love with being in love that I idolized an awkward, abusive vampire. As much as the novel matched the massive feelings of a seventeen-year-old me, it no longer resonates with the adult he later became.

But that fact doesn’t leave the novel without power. My consolation prize for finding a predator where my romantic role model once resided is the observation of tremendous growth. Love in the Time of Cholera confirms that I have evolved. What passed for love in 2003 requires quotation marks today; obsessive one-sided pining no longer strikes me as aspirational or admirable. I grew out of that mindset. I’m glad I did.

Why do I love Love in the Time of Cholera today, then? Because the novel’s a fascinating landmark. There’s no doubt it was the most adult thing I’d ever read in 2003, the literary equivalent of watching Eyes Wide Shut. With a few gray hairs and amidst a long career, I’m wise enough at 40 to recognize that, despite García Márquez gifting his protagonist a happy ending, the character’s off-putting appearance, ghastly behavior, and defining hypocrisy before that ending weren’t accidents.

That Gabo’s main character was ever someone I revered says far less about the novel’s failings than about the lovesick idiot I was in high school.

Soured though I am on Love in the Time of Cholera, I would still recommend the exquisite prose of Gabriel García Márquez to anyone. Likewise, there’s a lot for fiction writers to glean from the book about narratorial voice, world-building around real-life events, and rotating among several principal characters. Gabo was one of the best, and Love in the Time of Cholera demonstrates his immense skill.

But for those who can’t stomach the character or story his immense skill delivers here, there are other options. His masterwork, One Hundred Years of Solitude, is one alternative; it’s been a few years since I read it, but I remember a sprawling epic packed with incredible prose and scope. His short story collections exist, too, and no piece showcases his magician’s touch more than “Light is Like Water”, my personal go-to text of magic realism. I didn’t love a lot of his later-career stuff, but he’s got plenty of good work out there.

Finally, if you’re interested in tamer art about love’s endurance across time and distance, let me recommend not a novel but a film: Celine Song’s 2023 Best Picture nominee Past Lives. This story of childhood twelve-year-old sweethearts reconnecting at 24 and 36 tackles our pesky hearts with gentle pragmatism. Hae Sung is an anti-Florentino, cautiously sweet and respectful but wholly uncertain what he wants, while Nora is understanding, honest, and realistic, a co-protagonist imbued with the agency Fermina Daza never quite gets from her creator.

Both Song and Gabo confront questions about the cost of holding onto love, making each author’s work an invaluable text for interrogating one’s heart. Still, in my humble opinion, only one suits an adult making their way in the world—and it’s not the one I long referred to as my favorite novel.

Recommending Past Lives wasn’t where I thought I’d land this contribution to Troy’s series about great books, but things have changed.

Especially me.

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