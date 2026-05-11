Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
2d

Thank you so much for your review, Dana - I'm so glad to see that younger people are being given complex stories and voices to talk about important subjects. Kids are smart - dumbed down stories don't serve them at all. Well done! 🩵

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Keith Aron's avatar
Keith Aron
3d

I don't fit into any of the categories you pitched to in the final paragraph, Dana...AND I'm still sold (Lily and Dunkin, here I come!). Thanks so much for this compelling review and for giving visibility to this particular book. 🩵🩷🤍

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