In this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club, the amazing Dana DuBois shares some thoughts on the middle grade classic, Lily and Dunkin, which explores trans identity and bipolar disorder through a friendship between the titular characters.

Dana has built an amazing following on Subtack through her own writing and the beloved podcast, The Daily Whatever Show, which she shares with her childhood friend, Lawrence Winnerman. You can catch one or both of them every weekday at 10 a.m. Eastern—prepare yourself for a rundown on current events, outrages, and obsessions while you laugh your ass off.

Happy reading! ~ MTF

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The Books We ❤️ Club —the book club you don’t actually have to read the book, leave the house, or even change out of your jammies to enjoy—as writers sing the praises of books that reach into our hearts.

We invite you to add your own reactions, insights, and ideas in the Comments for an impromptu book club session. Share your favorite quotes, characters, moments, and surprises in discussion with other passionate readers.

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NEXT TIME: “ Why I ❤️ Gabriel García Márquez’s Love In the Time of Cholera” by Michael Steele of Intensely Specific

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The Book That Got There First

A review of Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart

by Dana DuBois

My younger daughter was eight when she read Lily and Dunkin. She loved it the way kids love books that hand them language for something they already feel but can’t quite say. I didn’t know then what I know now — that three years later, she’d come to me with her own version of that same truth, trying on identity the way Lily tries on her mother’s dress in the opening pages: carefully, privately, and in need of being seen and supported.

I’ve thought about that a lot since: how a middle grade novel published in 2016 was doing quiet, patient work in my kid long before either of us knew it was needed.

Lily and Duncan follows two eighth graders through a single school year in South Florida — coincidentally, where I grew up. Lily Jo McGrother was born Timothy and has known she’s a girl for as long as she’s known anything. Norbert Dorfman — rechristened Dunkin by Lily, for reasons involving an obsession with a certain donut chain — has just moved from New Jersey carrying two secrets: a bipolar disorder diagnosis, and the truth about his father. They meet before school starts, become improbable friends, and then spend the rest of the year almost losing each other to the pressures that accumulate around kids who don’t fit the narrow confines of the middle school cool kids.

Gephart structures the novel in alternating chapters, with Lily’s in cursive headers and Dunkin’s in block ones; it’s a small typographic choice that does a lot of work. These are two very different nervous systems navigating the same hostile ecosystem of middle school. Lily is working toward hormone blockers before male puberty can rewrite her body without her consent. Dunkin is quietly going off his medication, convinced the manic energy makes him a better basketball player, not yet understanding what it will cost him.

What the book gets right is that it doesn’t “queersplain” to its readers. It doesn’t explain gender identity to us as though we are tourists. Lily knows who she is. The confusion belongs to the adults around her, particularly her father, who loves her and is failing her at the same time, a dynamic that will feel painfully familiar to many readers on both sides of coming out. There’s a scene early on where Lily ventures outside in a dress to help carry in groceries and her father’s response is swift and crushing. And yet Gephart doesn’t villainize him. He’s a dad whose love is real but whose reality hasn’t caught up to his kid yet. That’s a harder, more useful portrait than a simple antagonist.

My daughter’s gender journey was different, fluid in ways that shifted and settled over a couple of years, not a straight line from A to B–and yes, pun fully intended. But what I kept coming back to as I parented through that season was how much I needed stories that modeled what it looked like to get it wrong and course-correct. Lily’s father does that, awkwardly, imperfectly, with more stumbling than grace. It makes him imminently relatable to parents, especially as it’s clear his love for his child never wavers.

The Dunkin half of the book is equally honest about what untreated mental illness actually looks like from the inside: the seduction of the manic state, the way it whispers that you’re finally yourself, the wreckage it leaves. Gephart wrote it for her son, who is also bipolar, and the specificity shows. This is not mental illness as metaphor. It’s mental illness as lived experience, rendered with the same clear-eyed compassion she brings to Lily’s story.

The book is shelved as middle grade, but don’t let that fool you. It’s the kind of story that ages with its reader. My daughter read it in grade school (thank you, Global Reading Challenge) and found a friend in Lily. I read it alongside her and found a map — imperfect, hand-drawn, but real — for the years ahead.

Lily & Dunkin has won numerous awards, including the 2021 California Young Reader Medal, 2018 Harry S. Truman Book Award, and 2016 Goodreads Choice Award for Best Middle Grade & Children’s, and the 2016 Rainbow Awards for Best Transgender Book. It also earned a spot of honor on many banned or challenged book lists in US school districts, including a 2024 removal by the Gardner Edgerton school board in Kansas.

If you have a kid who is figuring out who they are, read this with them. If you are an adult who’s still figuring out who you are, have a read. And if you are a parent who loves your child and is quietly terrified of getting it wrong, Lily and Dunkin will charm and educate and perhaps comfort you, too.

It got there before I did. I’m grateful it was waiting for me.

Dana DuBois

BIO:

Memoirist & cultural essayist. GenX word nerd. I write out loud. Co-host & booker: The Daily Whatever Show. Fine feminist. Loves storytelling, karaoke, ectomorphs, her two teens, and Oxford commas. Loathes the RHCP.

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