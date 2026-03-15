Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Sam's avatar
Sam
2d

I’ve never read this book but through your colorful life experiences I feel like it’s a book I’ve always known.

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Keith Aron's avatar
Keith Aron
2d

I love well-placed italics! And I loved this review, too. I remember reading Franny & Zooey in high school and feeling such solidarity. Still do. Long live authenticity and down with fakery! Thanks for your beautiful, thoughtful prose, Tiffany. 💖

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