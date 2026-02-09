In this month’s edition of The Books We ❤️ Club, Jerry Portwood of The Queer Love Project reflects on a decades-long relationship to the imagery and Southern roots of Dorothy Allison’s Bastard Out of Carolina, both in recognition of the poverty that shapes Allison’s characters, as well as the resilience and marginalization of the queer figures whose lives unfold on the edges of society.

Jerry—who has been Executive Editor of Out Magazine, Digital Editorial Director of Rolling Stone, and Editor in Chief of New York Press—started The Queer Love Project with co-editor Michael Narkunski to help queer people “find, accept and explore love and commitment among gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people in queer relationships. We’re also exploring the elasticity of queer friendships, pansexuality, as well as asexuality and aroace stories.”

Happy reading! ~ MTF

The Books We ❤️ Club —the book club you don’t actually have to read the book, leave the house, or even change out of your jammies to enjoy—as writers sing the praises of books that reach into our hearts.

We invite you to add your own reactions, insights, and ideas in the Comments for an impromptu book club session. Share your favorite quotes, characters, moments, and surprises in discussion with other passionate readers.

( And if you’d like to feature your favorite book in a future edition, DM me. )

NEXT TIME: “ Why I ❤️ J. D. Salinger’s Franny and Zooey” by Tiffany Chu, co-author of The Constellation of Forgotten Things

Share

Why I ❤️ Bastard Out of Carolina by Dorothy Allison

by Jerry Portwood

I hadn’t read Dorothy Allison’s groundbreaking 1992 novel Bastard Out of Carolina in a couple decades, but I think about images from it often. In particular, the idea of how its queerness existed on the margins. The aunts who lived on the edges of town, some who practiced root magic, and one in particular, Aunt Raylene, who persisted in the protection of her liminal space. Did I remember that correctly? Would I experience that reality in the same way now that I’m an adult.

I’d been thinking about the book a lot since Dorothy Allison died in 2024, and it didn’t seem like she received the tributes I expected. When I revisited the book last month to prepare to write this piece, I had a paperback from my permanent collection in hand, but I also decided to listen to the audiobook for a new experience. Over the past five years, I’ve fully embraced listening as part of my reading experience, and it’s transformed the way in which I process storytelling for the better (in both my own writing and my capacity to engage with more texts). I loved Elizabeth Evans’ narration of Allison’s novel for the most part (except for a couple of pronunciation choices and mistakes), but it also allowed me to experience some of the chilling scenes in a new light as well as enjoy the gorgeous language.

But first, before I started the book, I decided to read Allison’s short stories collected in Trash. I bought the new edition of the paperback in 2002 when she was visiting Outwrite, the gay bookstore in Atlanta where I lived after college. I remember Allison, who must have been 52 or 53 at the time, as a wry, bespectacled lesbian with long hair. I don’t remember her exact words, but I do recall being inspired by her comments about creative writing and valuing your story. She explained how she ran her workshops especially to empower marginalized people and helped them develop their voices and reminded us that “writing is supposed to be dangerous.” In some ways, she kickstarted my own passion to do the same and it’s why I am proud of the work I’m doing with The Queer Love Project.

The story in that collection that I love the most is titled “Lesbian Appetite,” and it echoes delicious descriptions about Southern meals and desires that show up in Bastard, in particular the way Allison describes food and hunger, and how easily our appetite for food can transform into sexual appetite. For example, this detail about a girlfriend who smears the narrator with “her own musky gravy.”

“With my eyes closed, I licked and sucked until I was drunk on it, gasping until my lungs hurt with hands digging into the muscles of her back. I was moaning and whining, shaking like a newborn puppy trying to get to its mama’s tit.”

Now that’s some fantastic writing.

Her prose is gorgeous and terrible, the latter because of the intensity of visceral descriptions of horrific abuse. This truth is on full display on nearly every page of Bastard Out of Carolina. Set in 1950s Greenville, South Carolina, the story is centered on Ruth Anne Boatwright, who everyone calls Bone. The story starts when she’s a “very little girl” and we follow her growth until she’s 12 to 13 years old. She’s raised within a large, tight-knit, and often volatile family of “hard-drinking men” and “indomitable women” who are frequently labeled “white trash” by the local community. Bone doesn’t know who her biological father is and, thus, feels perpetually othered. After the death of her first stepfather (and biological dad to her younger sister Reese), her mother Anney marries Glen Waddell. While Glen initially seems like a “good man,” he soon becomes a source of extreme emotional, physical and sexual abuse for Bone. It’s this twisted triangle that is the central conflict of the story. The other women in Bone’s life are the essential bulwark, and it’s her Aunt Raylene who becomes her savior.

I didn’t grow up in the South in the way Allison did nor Bone, since my dad joined the Air Force soon after I was born and we moved from South Florida to North Carolina back to Florida, then to Texas, with a stint in Okinawa, Japan during my formative years (12-16), before finally landing in the Deep South. That’s where my parents eventually purchased their first home in 1993 in an unincorporated rural county on the outskirts of Valdosta, Georgia, within spitting distance of the Okefenokee Swamp. It’s where I had my first boyfriend, a good Christian boy who taught me what hominy was (he made it with lots of salt and pepper), gave me my first taste of a pawpaw (an indigenous fruit to the region that tastes like a creamy, custard-like mix of banana, mango, and pineapple) and explained what to do with the too-sweet muscadine grapes our neighbors were gifting us, as well as all the okra (which wasn’t something my mom was used to cooking up).

I liked the sweetness of the people I met in the South and identified with them—mainly because they loved to tell stories. That’s one reason I had such a visceral reaction to Bastard, since I discovered it soon after its publication when I needed a guide to both this new region and my sexuality. My family was poor, but not as poor as the Boatwrights. Over the years, before we had military housing, we lived in trailer parks and my parents both had multiple jobs to make ends meet. We were living below the poverty line, but we never lacked clothes or food (the way Bone and Reese do), although I did manage the stigma of free lunches at school. Nor did I experience the sexual abuse and violence that Bone survives. Yet I felt seen in these pages. It was similar to the reaction I had to Alice Walker’s The Color Purple and Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye; two other books that I have zero in common with on the most fundamental levels but became my guides to navigate the difficult teenage years of being queer in the Bible Belt.

My 1993 edition bought at the Book Rack in Valdosta, GA.

It’s tempting to read this book and many of Allison’s stories as a form of autofiction, but she tried to dissuade the reader from making that mistake. Sure, she shared the poverty and was close to the region, but Bone was very different from a young Dorothy, the author explained. In an author’s note in the 20th anniversary edition I listened to (not present in my original copy), she explained this in her defense of the book as it was being banned in school libraries. Allison reflected on her desire to make readers “uncomfortable” by showing the reality of class, racism, and poverty in the South, arguing that “all you really have to do is tell the truth, and it will disturb and upset people.” It worked. It continues to work. It may seem like historical fiction now to contemporary readers—no internet, no mobile devices, no way to connect to anyone outside of your insulated community—but if anything I think it should be read by queer people—lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or nonbinary—as a tale of our forebears.

We don’t have enough stories about gay or queer children, and the ones we do are often banned or forbidden. The bravest thing Dorothy Allison embedded in her novel is to show childhood sexuality. Rather than relying on a trauma plot that only sees Bone as a victim, we also get some shockingly good writing about Bone discovering pleasure. The first time she masturbates and has an orgasm is a thing of beauty.

I’d forgotten about these passages, but when I read them again all these years later, I know it must have been one of the reasons this book spoke to me—even though they are about a girl. I began masturbating when I was an adolescent, and like many boys, it became my favorite pastime. My mom was disgusted and shamed me for it, and my dad never shared any helpful thoughts on the matter and pretended it was not something he ever did himself. I had two male friends who whispered about it one night during a sleepover when I was 12 or 13, which was the first acknowledgment that I wasn’t alone in this solo pursuit. So to read such incredible passages that celebrated a young girl’s discovery feels important. Bone’s discovery that her little sister has also discovered the pleasures of her body is equally revealing.

“I walked in on Reese one afternoon while she was lying on the floor with a pair of mama’s panties over her face. All her features were outlined under the sheer material, but her breath puffed the silk out over her lips. Frantically, she snatched them off and shoved them behind her on the bed. I grabbed a book I had been reading and pretended I hadn’t seen anything.”

Such simplicity, such honesty. It takes my breath away how much is packed into that small space: vulnerability, curiosity, shame.

When I first read Foucault’s History of Sexuality Vol. 1 in my early twenties, I was thrilled by the discovery that he wrote about children and sex and why society worked so hard to cover this up. My boyfriend, now husband, gifted me a copy as a birthday present, and it was the first time I felt seen by a partner. Nobody had given me a book as a gift (no, not even my parents), and the fact that he realized this book would resonate with me so deeply felt even more special.

I think in all of the important texts I’ve mentioned so far, the main characters are not only struggling to have their needs met, they are striving to make their needs known. And that most basic need is love. In Bastard, Bone finds love and feels seen by her gay Aunt Raylene. Although the word lesbian is never used in the book, we understand that her aunt is queer, and she finally admits that she made a mistake when she chose to leave the woman she loved in the circus and try to fit herself into the straight world. She urges Bone, who she intuits is also queer, to not make that same mistake.

And yes, my memories of those liminal spaces described in the novel were confirmed. Raylene is marginalized and she lives on the edges of society. It’s in these boundaries between worlds where hope remains and things are made possible. When people have less structure and expectations creativity can take hold and something beautiful can sprout and bloom from the muck. But it must be nurtured since it can quickly be snuffed out, extinguished, left to rot. It’s this rot that can be the most difficult to stomach; we want to turn away from the stench, the ugliness. Allison turned her unflinching gaze upon these disgusting and despairing realities and crafted a thing of beauty.

Queer children have distinct needs, and it’s even harder for the majority of parents to understand those needs, see them and supply them. If we’re lucky, someone in our extended family or a trusted teacher or confidant recognizes those needs and can help. I know that’s what I was searching for in those adolescent years. My refuge became books, the place where I felt seen and understood and could imagine a future outside of the confines of my limited cultural impoverishment and opportunities.

We read in isolation but seek connection. We’re in a dialogue with novels, despite it seeming one-sided since we’re receiving words. Now that I look back on Bastard Out of Carolina and other pivotal novels that I found in the Book Rack used bookshop in my small Southern town or thrift stores or library shelves (if I was lucky), I realize these books saved my life and were my community. I’ve written about how I may have stumbled upon the discarded libraries of dead gay forbears in these spaces—and then went searching for a physical connection by exchanging my body, the one currency I felt I could trade for more connection. Even when that was disappointing, however, I still have the books, the stories, the tales and hope to create new ones for others to discover and feel seen.

Dorothy Allison discussing her first novel in 2013.