Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
1d

I enjoyed the prologue when I read it in the e-book. Sometimes it helps to set up the reader and that is what it did for me. I agree, one must not worry too much about the so many "dos and don't" that swirl around publishing a new book. Looking to have the printed book in my hands, already ordered, so I can put the bookplate in it. Fondly, Michael

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M.E. Proctor's avatar
M.E. Proctor
1d

I never minded prologues. They set my mind on a path and I'm ready for the "connective tissue" that will follow. After reading yours, I already know that I'll probably go back to it after finishing the book. There's an insane level of 'tease' in this! Well done.

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