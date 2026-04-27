I had the great honor of writing the foreword for the new anthology Crossing Paths: Queer moments that changed everything featuring many splendid writers from Substack including Jerry Portwood , Dana Baylous, Jack L Berezov, felicia carparelli, Jamison Green, Kane Howard, Jessica Letteney, Oleg Olizev, and Editor Paul Iarrobino. You can check it out HERE and read my forward in the free sample.

The official cover reveal for Waterspout happened last week on Not Straight Forward, the Monday spot on The Daily Whatever Show podcast with Lawrence Winnerman and Aidan Wharton which you can Watch in Full HERE.

And this is a snippet with some lovely words from Lawrence.

We had a barrel of laughs and I adore everyone connected to TDWS (special shoutout to co-host and co-founder, Dana DuBois)—you should go subscribe to their podcasts and personal Substacks too—they hit all the high notes and beat all the drums.

PREORDER WATERSPOUT

Release date is July 14th and as Lawrence mentioned it really, really helps if there’s a little line of people waiting with their preorders in hand.

Last year, thanks to all of you, Lamb hit the #1 Hot New Release spot on the Amazon LGBTQ+ Literary Fiction Bestseller list in its first week, and I couldn’t have been more thrilled.

To every one of my readers who buys a print or ebook, whether pre-order or order-order, now or until supplies run out, I will happily send a signed bookplate for you to stick in your book or on your refrigerator or use as a bookmark, whatever you want.

You’ll just need to let me know your address and I will mail it to you from Spain with a lovely little inscription to let you know how much I appreciate you.

Come to think of it, I still have a bunch of Lamb bookplates left so if you want one for the book you already have or you’ve been meaning to buy it but good god look at your To Be Read stack, NOW is the time—get a signed bookplate for both of them in the same envelope.

⭐⭐⭐ Cover Reveal Week Deal ⭐⭐⭐ This week through Thursday 4/30 — get both Waterspout and Lamb ebooks on Amazon for just the price of the preorder! (No…!) YES!!!

So. Run to your computer and do that before you forget.

BTW: Lamb is #1 in LGBTQ+ Literary Fiction again TODAY!

And also #1 in Contemporary Urban Fiction. Yes, it’s the Free Kindle list, but it’s bringing some much needed visibility ahead of Waterspout’s July release. Here’s hoping some of those readers are moved by it and love it and want to buy the Waterspout pre-order.

April 27, 2026

ALSO—if you have been meaning to but forgot or haven’t had a chance, a Review on Amazon or Goodreads (or whatever retailer you got them through) is so very, very important.

I’m far below the 50-Review threshold which catches Mr. Algo Rithm’s notice, and that means staying current and finding new readers becomes very difficult without a lot of advertising finagling.

Re Written Reviews: Two words are all it takes. “Loved it” or “hated it” count. 🙏

With Sugar on top

THE PINK SHEEP NOVELS

Many of you will remember the hullabaloo at the Unconference last year when all the seasoned indie authors in our group said to me, “Hey, series are the way to go! It’s easy—just write two more books with the same characters.”

“Great,” I said. “But I killed my MC in the last one…”

“Oh dear…” they said.

Nevertheless, I have already substantially drafted the follow-up to Lamb—a now middle-aged “D” with a husband, a career, and a “perfect” life about to go up in flames (2027). And there will be a third book in which we will revisit the last three years of Lamb’s life after his disappearance (2028).

In the meantime, since I had it ready to go for 2026, Waterspout fits into what I’m calling The Pink Sheep Novels, stories with recurring themes and some characters that knit together without being out-and-out sequels. And I designed the banner above to celebrate.

While each Pink Sheep Novel stands on its own, together they form a loose constellation about alienation, ambition, longing, and the fragile possibility of transformation—stories of queer outsiders who may never fully belong anywhere, yet still find ways to create meaning, connection, and beauty from that distance.

THE KINK

If you listen to that podcast epi or take a closer look a some of these graphics I’m using, you will notice “kink” and “boy/Daddy” and “Pillion” and the play on watersports in the actual title. I can’t tell you how much I’ve agonized over including these sexual elements, aiming all the while not at erotica but queer literary fiction.

In fact, I’ve worried about it so much these last five years, I’m kinda over it.

I made a conscious decision when I was writing Waterspout that I wasn’t going to censor myself, that I would let the Muse carry me through regardless of where it took me. Perhaps letting go of all that fear in order to write the thing—only to have it come snarling back when I realized I had to market it with all that kinky stuff—has helped me let go of some of it. Internalized homopobia is an important subject and a major theme in my books; facing it in myself was long overdue. Mission accomplished?

All this to say: if kinky sex makes you uncomfortable, you could probably skip the barely three pages out of three hundred in which it’s mentioned—mere peeps, really, a glimpse into the world of some gay men you’ve maybe never had before.

I Declare: No AI is used in the creation of my books

You’ll notice that the cover is again an analog graphic, rather than those typical gay genre books with an AI-stud and its obligatory six-pack and chiseled jaw. I specifically told my cover designers I didn’t want any of that AI nonsense, even though it’s what they call “off-genre” to have a gay book cover that doesn’t scream “GAY!” the way these latter-day Fabios all do.

I also left a misspelling in Waterspout on purpose, partly because I’d already gone through it thirteen times, also because the formatter had set the whole thing and I didn’t want to send it back to her for one more tiny, nothing little mistake. Not to say there aren’t others, probably—in each of those thirteen passes, I was astonished to find yet more.

What do you mean “afluster” isn’t a word? It should be. Does “akimbo” really only apply to limbs? I almost left both of those too—I did leave “beginghamed” because it’s a pretty well established convention (“bedazzled” anyone?)—but in the end, with that intentional misspelling (see if you can spot it), I just thought,

“Fuck it! I’m not an AI and I don’t have a team of editors and proofreaders on hand to scrub and polish away every trace of the homemade in my intrepid endeavor to independently publish. This is how you know I’m just a human, standing in front of other humans, asking you to look past the tsunami of AI-enthusiasts flooding the market with their homogenized drivel and robo-hotties, diluting the algorithms so completely that real writers are sunk.”

So seriously, go buy the 100% handcrafted Waterspout .

I haven’t put all my eggs in the Substack basket, but it is the only social media platform that I give my absolute best—trying to entertain and illuminate with Ford Knows Books; highlighting other queer writers on Qstack—and it really does mean a lot that you’ve allowed me into your inboxes and hearts over the last 3+ years.

The more digitally connected the world gets the more difficult making a really human connection feels for many of us. I want you all to know that whether you read my books or not, there is a very grateful writer over here with a cuppa just for you standing by.

Your—

MTF