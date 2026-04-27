Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
4d

He really fits my image of the perfect lover!

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Leo's SpeakEasy's avatar
Leo's SpeakEasy
15h

Congratulations Troy!!

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