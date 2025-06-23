Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.E. Proctor's avatar
M.E. Proctor
4d

Great story, Troy. Thanks for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
4d

Reading it now, even as we speak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture