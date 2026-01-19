Ford Knows Books

Top in Fiction Summit reading: "Feodor"

A recording from Mr. Troy Ford's live video
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
Jan 19, 2026

Ford Knows Books is three years old today, hooray, hooray, many happy returns!

Thanks to each and every one of you who subscribes, I’ll have a more illuminating post next week to tell you what writing this newsletter means to me and other sundry thoughts on the writer’s life.

In the meantime, please enjoy this video I recorded as part of the Top in Fiction Summit 2026 produced by Erica Drayton, who does so much for the fiction community we can hardly thank her enough. Forty-seven writers read short stories over three days, and by all accounts the whole thing was a crashing success and a lot of fun.

And thank you CB Mason | YA Dystopian+Sci-Fi, MA Knight, Ian Patterson, Nick Winney, Sky Ó Flaithbheartaigh, Wendy Russell, Emily S Hurricane, Kummer Wolfe, Lancelot Schaubert and many others for tuning in!

