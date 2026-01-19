Top in Fiction Summit reading: "Feodor"

Ford Knows Books is three years old today, hooray, hooray, many happy returns!

Thanks to each and every one of you who subscribes, I’ll have a more illuminating post next week to tell you what writing this newsletter means to me and other sundry thoughts on the writer’s life.

In the meantime, please enjoy this video I recorded as part of the Top in Fiction Summit 2026 produced by Erica Drayton, who does so much for the fiction community we can hardly thank her enough. Forty-seven writers read short stories over three days, and by all accounts the whole thing was a crashing success and a lot of fun.

And thank you CB Mason | YA Dystopian+Sci-Fi, MA Knight, Ian Patterson, Nick Winney, Sky Ó Flaithbheartaigh, Wendy Russell, Emily S Hurricane, Kummer Wolfe, Lancelot Schaubert and many others for tuning in!