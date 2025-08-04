Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
20h

This is so fun. You really capture a time and a place and the emotions that went with it. “Mad World” was used years ago as the soundtrack to a video illustrating that analogy — what if the world was 100 people? It made me cry every time. Can’t find it now because there are newer versions but that line, “the dreams in which I’m dying are the best I’ve ever had,” always gets me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
J. B. Velasquez's avatar
J. B. Velasquez
11h

Thanks for the shout out, Troy. I recently discovered by way of another Substack “The Songs That Saved Your Life,” the gay roots of Piccadilly Palare—fascinating! “So bona to vada. Oh you...

Your lovely eek and your lovely riah.” Whatever percentage my own queerness might be, I owe to the Moz.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. Troy Ford
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture