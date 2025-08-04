This is a Summer Extra since my pal

was talking about making a playlist for his book

the other day, and I’d been holding off posting this one for

. I read JB’s thriller

and really enjoyed it—LOVE a good dystopian novel with a woman protagonist.

Original photo by Mekuria Getinet on Unsplash

Lamb

PLUS all previous offers are still in play:

Buy Lamb from any retailer , and I will gladly comp you a 6-month paid subscription to Ford Know Books with access to The Road to Published series.

Leave a written review of Lamb on Amazon or Goodreads , and you’ll get another 6 months for free.

This is so important—if you’ve forgotten or are holding back for the right time or the right words, please know that something as simple as “I loved it” or “It moved me” or even “It was pretty OK!” will move the needle of the algorithm. No time like the present. (Please & Thanks!)

Claim a signed bookplate for your paperback copy of Lamb by DMing me your address.

The Music of Lamb

It should really come as no surprise there’s not a single punk song on this playlist—in case it didn’t register, the mohawk and the tattoos were more of a shield than a rebel yell for our boy.

Here’s 17 songs for the 17 years that Lamb and D were friends, with blurbs.

“Relax” - Frankie Goes to Hollywood, 1984

This anthem to gay sex was maybe the first truly hard-driving, house-veering dance song to penetrate my young ears. Somehow I knew that Frankie’s growling command to “Relax!” was my kind of dirty. “When you want to come?”—the groaning—the slithery, squirty noises: this seemed to fifteen-year-old me like actual sex in aural form. Never saw the video, pretty sure it didn’t get much if any play on MTV—just too gay, probably.

“Forever Young” - Alphaville, 1984

Me and my cohort came to this song late, it was the Song of the Summer, 1986. It was so haunting, his voice so clear—what is it about 17 that feels so doomed and immortal at the same time? Again, I never saw the video—the New Wave hair kills it a little for me now, but eyes closed, this still takes me back to my first and only girlfriend, and the dawning realization that something was very wrong with Troy.

“Brand New Lover” - Dead or Alive, 1986

It’s almost a toss-up between New Order and Dead or Alive for favorite dance beats of the mid-80s. “Blue Monday” still tops a lot of DJ lists for “Songs to Save the Night” but for my money, Pete Burns (RIP) was finally the freak-out, gender-bending icon I could sign on to (Boy George only ever mystified me.) “You Spin Me Round” was a revelation, but follow-up hit “Brand New Lover” from second album Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know was the bomb.

“People Are Strange” - Echo & The Bunnymen, 1987

Echo & the Bunnymen’s version doesn’t hold a candle to The Doors, but its inclusion on the soundtrack of the fever dream that was The Lost Boys made it a thing anyway. Kiefer Sutherland who? Jason Patric was the heartthrob we wanted to bring home to Daddy, and who was actually rumored to be in the running for the role of Jim Morrison in the Doors frontman biopic that ultimately went to Val Kilmer.

“Need You Tonight” - INXS, 1987

Michael Hutchence! He missed the 27 Club by ten years, but it was still an awfully sad story. Gosh he was sexy. He reminded me of a guy I had a huge crush on, or maybe I liked the guy because he looked like Michael? Either way, INXS and their handful of hits kept us on edge and sweating.

“Vogue” - Madonna, 1990

There was a tiny 18+ club in Berkeley called The Mix, trying very hard to be gay, lesbian AND bi, but the DJ sometimes had a hard time riling up the crowd. “Play Madonna!” my friend Kim would screech, and sure enough, a little bit of “Vogue” went a long way. The screening at the UC Theatre of her appropriated source material, the film Paris Is Burning, was The Queer Cal Event of the Summer in 1990, as was Truth or Dare the following year.

“Piccadilly Palare” - Morrissey, 1990

The Smiths. What were they really but hired players for Morrissey? (Now, now, you know it’s true.) While Antonio Banderas was the Spanish lover all my Latin boys were panting after from the Almodóvar films, Morrissey was the pre-emo white boy alternative. This song, leaning more pop than The Smiths ever did, also channeled a sleazy, rentboy undercurrent to our search for love in the 90s, with our “tricks” and nascent dabbling in “e” and “crystal.” It was a harder lens than we were used to, us baby Cal queers—but the song is almost as catchy as “Girlfriend in a Coma.”

“Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)” - Rozalla, 1991

Rozalla—one-hit wonder extraordinaire—distilled in this perfect anthem the zeitgeist of the post-AIDS, 1990s gay psyche. We were using condoms! We were healthy! We were young! We had everything to look forward to, and the only thing holding us back was ourselves. Everybody was free to be you and me, and this was the theme song to our newfound liberation. Until one or two of us developed problems with drinking and drugs. We were helping each other until we were wasting time.

“Good Vibrations” - Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, 1991

The Pants Drop that launched a million fantasies. Marky Mark was just about the sexiest thing we’d ever seen when he stripped to his chonies and showed off that bod at MTVs 1991 Rock-n-Jock B-Ball Jam, single-handedly ending the 80s twink thing and relaunching Calvin Klein tighty-whities as the official under-uniform of gay men everywhere. Too bad about the homophobia thing.

“Blood Makes Noise” - Suzanne Vega, 1992

There was a minute in the early 90s when some local zines in SF were running stories that tried to make heroin an actual thing—of course it coincided with “heroin chic” but that was just a fashion statement. Yes, yes, all the movies—Trainspotting, Pulp Fiction, etc.—but these stories were going further and basically saying that “ecstasy is getting expensive, builds up resistance really fast, and nothing compares to the white horse.” As I recall, Suzanne Vega’s “Blood Makes Noise” was their momentary anthem.

“The Carnival is Over” - Dead Can Dance, 1993

Ah, Dead Can Dance. When we weren’t dancing our asses off at the clubs, we were sitting at home smoking weed with red wine and chilling to the sounds of the 4AD music label. DCD, This Mortal Coil, Cocteau Twins—even quirky Tarnation—they conjured a dream world, and we furnished it with incense, candles, and pillows on the floor.

“Finally” - Cece Peniston, 1991

Of course Cece Peniston sang “Finally”—of course she did. So why can I only see Bernadette, Mitzi, and Felicia lip-syncing their way through their big Alice Springs number with no less than four astonishing costume changes? Priscilla, Queen of the Desert won the Academy Award for Costume Design in 1994, you may recall, on a budget of $20,000 worth of hot glue. Its eye-popping creations and hilarious musical performances pretty much made the movie, as well as the careers of Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce. I loved Bernadette, but I still think of Terence Stamp as General Zod.

“A Deeper Love” - Aretha Franklin, 1994

This song! From the 1991 Clivillés & Cole original to The Queen’s (better) 1994 cover, “Pride (A Deeper Love)” was often the highlight of any night on the dance floor—the song you were waiting for to show off your best moves and weave your spell— and that felt like a bit of a let down if the DJ didn’t play it.

“Missing” - Everything But the Girl, 1994

What do we know about Everything But the Girl? Nothing. Weren’t they lesbians? No idea. This song was so bittersweet, and so fun to dance to, we can forgive them for being otherwise diffuse.

“Mysterons” - Portishead, 1994

Another chill out classic that took over our lives and made us feel like the coolest thing since menthol cigarettes. I’ll never forget the look on this fancy old English bird’s face this one time when she put on this album like she’d single-handedly discovered them and I screamed, “I love Portishead!” Her name was Deirdre—I called her Deir-dread behind her back—she was friends with my much older boyfriend, also with Tom Petty, and imagined herself quite something.

“All or Nothing” - Cher, 1998

If you can believe it, I wasn’t really into Cher’s music before 1998. She was a little before my time in her Sonny and Cher incarnation, and I wasn’t much into the leaping around in leotards on a gun ship, as much as I would have loved to be the leaper with all those sailors. I loved Moonstruck and The Witches of Eastwick, of course, but she didn’t sing in those. It was Believe and auto-tune and finally something you could dance to that turned me into a fan. I preferred “All or Nothing” personally, but they are practically the same song so who cares.

“Mad World” - Gary Jules, 2001 (Cover of Tears for Fears, 1983)

This song will forever be associated with Donnie Darko, and this version came out in 2001, a year after Lamb disappears in the story, but it perfectly encapsulates my feelings about my gentle giant. “The dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had”—if there was a ever better lyric to sum up the sad and lonely life I created for him, I haven’t heard it.