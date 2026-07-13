Waterspout, my second novel, releases tomorrow, July 14th—Bastille Day, as it happens—I didn’t plan that specifically, the “storming” part was a fortuitous coincidence. Vive la révolution of queer literature!

There’s one last chance to pre-order today, and thank you so much to all of you who have already pre-ordered. Will Waterspout crack a bestseller list like Lamb did last year? We’ll see…

Happy to note recent appearances on a podcast and a radio show:

Gail Marlene Schwartz welcomed me on the Writers in Relationship podcast for frank talk about the protagonist of Waterspout, his relationships, and other aspects of the queer experience. Daddys and boys and collars—oh my!

The nation’s only daily LGBTQ+ radio and talk show hosted both myself and author Rasheed Newson this last Friday to talk about our new books—my Waterspout, and Rasheed’s There’s Only One Sin in Hollywood. You can catch the simulcast YouTube recording HERE.

Trixie Mattel - the actress I would def want to play DeeDee in the movie

The Mad Stylings of Dusty “Double-D” Davenport

“I don’t know what drugs this queen is on

but go see her show quick before she drops dead.”

— San Francisco Gagglr

“Why can’t drag queens just be women? Why must they all be STARS?”

— Some jealous bitch

I did not plan to have a drag queen in my new novel, Waterspout, much less one who plays the banjo and includes impressions of Marlene Dietrich singing Patsy Cline, sitcom jingles, and hand puppets acting out songs from children’s shows in her performance repertoire.

I also did not plan to write a novel that featured music so heavily, with obscure ditties that some of you may be too young to have experienced for yourself.

But then along came Dusty “Double-D” Davenport screaming herself awake and demanding the spotlight as the best friend of main character, Jimmy Traywick. Who was I to tell her there’s no room at the inn?

By the same token, I’m not sure why I chose fine art painting for Jimmy. I suppose to the extent that he, like me, harbors some slight aptitude at his craft and a vague desire to express himself to no one in particular, he could be considered a surrogate expression of my own writerly ambitions even though I was absolutely never a party bottom. (Give it away for free? In this economy?)

How to express both the music and the art? I suppose a part of me thinks, well, if anyone cares to look up the titles of the songs they are all available on YouTube. Is it too much to hope that a reader might be charmed enough by the story that they might spend an extra minute checking out the music? Greater writers than I have layered pop culture or even personal references into their fiction as little Easter eggs, why not?

Luckily, I have collected them all here for you. Think of it as a Sing-Along Waterspout.

p.s. I stumbled upon a fine art painter who exactly expresses the artistic aesthetic I was describing in prose, even down to the uncannily exact phrase “fucking or fighting” that I used to describe Jimmy’s work.

David Theron is a South African artist living in Canada whose work strongly reminds me of the legendary queer Irish artist, Francis Bacon, also the inspiration for some of the other ideas and images informing Waterspout.

Here’s a screenshot of a David Theron show at The Red Head Gallery in Toronto.

Head VI (1949) - Francis Bacon

And so, without further ado—the music of Waterspout.

*If you’re reading this in the email and prefer not to open a new window for each video, click HERE and you can watch them in the desktop post.