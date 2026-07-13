Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
4d

Congratulations and good luck, Troy!

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1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
5d

ONE MORE DAY!

I love that you gave us the Watrspout playlist and that you found an artist in Canada! I love his work and can't wait to check out more.

Sending you the best possible vibes for tomorrow❤️

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