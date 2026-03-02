Now that Lamb has been out for nine months, I’ve been able to achieve a bit of mental distance from the whole operation of indie publishing.

For the most part, the experience has been a net positive. I’m proud of my debut novel and I learned a lot—about the process, the realities and challenges of self publishing, and about the kind of feedback you receive when you put your work out into the big, bad world.



One thing about NOT publishing is that your work never has to go under the microscope of other people’s judgment. In my case, not being able to finish a story for three decades was my brain’s sneaky way of keeping feedback in the “comfortable” realm of my imagination rather than the mortifying possibility that other people might not like what I’d written and tell me in no uncertain terms.

This is not to say that my imagination was any more forgiving, quite the opposite: I said things to myself that I wouldn’t say to my worst enemy just to make sure that I was so filled with shame I would never be tempted to share my writing again, as I did at Harvard Summer School after my junior year in HS with disastrous results.

But that’s the nature of feedback, isn’t it? (And life, for that matter.) You just have no idea who’s going to say what, why they say it, and whether what they say holds up under calm scrutiny.

Some people just can’t help themselves. Perhaps they assume that anyone who puts their art into the public realm ought to be tough enough to handle *literally* anything that someone wants to say. I’ve written a couple of zingers over the years (and since deleted them quietly and with a certain remorse). One in particular stands out in my memory because I was really quite angry when an author said that they wished their gay father had died of AIDS and spared their family the pain of his presumed suicide.

Like yelling at the TV or arguing with folks on Facebook, leaving bad reviews is just too irresistible for some folks. Maybe they’re angry, maybe they feel cheated, maybe they think they’re saving others from wasting money on a bad book, a bad meal, or a bad night’s sleep at a crappy hotel.

You might tell yourself, like I did, that you’re not going to read your bad reviews—or any of them—to save yourself from the trolls just trying to get a rise, reaction, or public meltdown.

But you will read them, I promise you, and you will have feelings and thoughts about them.

I read recently that hashing out your disagreements with reviews is best left out of the public realm, and for the most part, I agree. Someone’s opinion is their opinion; they are entitled to it, and it is folly to debate them publicly and futile to try changing their mind. In fact, Let Them is pretty sage advice on the subject of negative reviews.

However!

Of course I’m going to share with you now a few words of feedback that I’ve received on Lamb because I want to show you some of the head-scratchers you will undoubtedly also encounter if you ever publish a book, and reassure you that you can live through negative feedback.

Let’s start with a lightweight—more curiosity than anything else. For a contest which shall remain nameless, a comment from the judge who reviewed Lamb dismissed it as “autofiction,” period, no comments.

Now, I do get that I made much of the real life inspiration for Lamb from a friendship I had in high school, and how many of the episodes also drew inspiration from my youth, but that was as far as it ever went—inspiration.

I also get that autofiction is a notoriously tricky genre, with such disparate and evanescent cited examples as Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf (nonsense), On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (never read it), and To the Friend Who Did Not Save My Life by Hervé Guibert (def autofiction).

Perhaps the reviewer was merely lobbing Lamb into the genre they guessed it most closely resembled, reserving their dismissal for the quality of the writing or their interest in the subject or plot. Without more information, I can only say that Lamb is not autofiction as I understand the genre, and if that in any way colored their regard they were in error.

This barest nugget of feedback, scant as it was, illustrates well how reviewers may simply have no idea what you have written, or simply not care to give it more attention than a casual pooh-pooh.

Fair enough. Reviewers are an often overwhelmed and beleaguered assortment of individuals, tasked with reading an inhuman number of words not for enjoyment but assessment. I should know: I was a reader for the 2024 BookLife Prize, and by the end of reading and rating over thirty self-published novels in the space of four months, I wasn’t sure if I would ever pick up a book again.

This is where I must assert to any writer that you are always and completely free to return any feedback whatsoever with just as insouciant a “pooh-pooh to you too” in reply—but NEVER publicly. There’s nothing worse than getting into a flame war with a reviewer; it’s ugly when restaurants or service providers do it, and it’s downright foolish for a writer.

No, the only thing you should ever give a bad review is complete silence as though it doesn’t exist or is written in a different, dead language you don’t speak and which Google translate does not recognize. Preferably all of the above. Do not. That is all.

One review I received was so generous in so many ways that the couple points of criticism were as inconsequential as finding a speck of grit in an otherwise delicious dish. I was grateful, in fact, to be made aware that I had been making an innocuous punctuation error all my life.

This was complete news to me, not unlike discovering that “fiance” and “fiancee” or “blond” and “blonde” are different things while I had just been treating everyone as non-binary because why not? Growing up overseas, I often read books from the UK which had such glamourous English variations as cheque, theatre, or organise, and thought these gendered anachronisms were something similar.

Apparently not. I expect these distinctions will be phased out in future generations just as I expect never to make that punctuation mistake again after my slap on the wrist.

Here are a few snippets I received from readers, which technically should not be considered feedback because in the Internet Age the reviews you find on Amazon or Goodreads aren’t meant for you but other readers.

These sorts of written reviews didn’t even exist a generation ago—you had an opinion, and you told your husband or your dog what a great or crappy book you just read, maybe nominated it glowingly for your book club or groaned when some other member did. The rise of blogs and the exponential growth of the online bookscape, though, has turned reviewing books into an actual sport, and some people take their reviews very seriously indeed.

Here we go:

“Lamb was definitely a little autistic coded (maybe not entirely intentionally).”

Yes, it was intentional.

“This is a debut novel and it shows, but there is real promise here.”

Uh, thanks, it is my debut novel, and er, thanks, I guess we’ll see.

“The variety of vignettes was nice too, tho overall Ford could have pushed them further in terms of genre.”

Pushed them further in terms of genre? LGBTQ? Not enough dick?

These are pretty softball criticisms, I realize—overall, the reviews I’ve received have been generous and kind to a fault, and I really am grateful to the many of you who took the time to construct blurbs better written than the book.

Reviews are harder to get all the time by all accounts, even traditionally published Big 5 books are sweating it anymore, while indie published are basically blacklisted by trad book media and you’ll only ever get reviews from readers, friends, family, or bloggers.

Also: the more readers and reviews you get—and I have received a mere handful, it’s true—the more likely you are going to run across someone who you rubbed the wrong way (or didn’t rub enough, as noted) and you really must expect some random wanker to try reducing you to tears with a hatchet job.

I would go so far as to say one should celebrate such an occurrence—all the best writers get pilloried at some point. But barring throwing a party upon receiving a really bad review, there’s really only one thing I’ve noticed:

It will never feel as bad as the first time you read it, so just get it out of the way, read the damn thing, feel all the feels, and put it aside without comment, reply, or further consideration. Give it a week, or better yet a couple months. Longer.

When (if) you go back to it later, your brain will have done much of the unconscious work of soothing and healing the blow of it already, and you can return later with a clearer head to see if there is actually anything worth considering. Sometimes there is, but usually you can chalk it up to whatever and make a notch in your mental armour.

