Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo's SpeakEasy's avatar
Leo's SpeakEasy
5d

Everyone is a critic. Few people are artists and creators. That takes a special gift 🎁

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
WYATT! Out Loud's avatar
WYATT! Out Loud
5d

Troy, thanks for the insight, guidance, and encouragement you continue to give us creatives. Invaluable!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mr. Troy Ford · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture