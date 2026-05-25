Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Tom Pendergast's avatar
Tom Pendergast
5d

I enjoyed this Troy. Perhaps it’s because I’m not chasing a dream of publication but instead simply writing to figure things out for myself, and from that perspective this actually makes all the sense in the world.

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Ben Wakeman's avatar
Ben Wakeman
5d

This was beautiful, Troy. I have to say, it's been so moving to watch your journey the last few years. When we met, you were hiding your talent away, afraid to put yourself out there. You were one of the first writers on Substack to give me a chance, to read my book. And you were so genuine and supportive with your feedback. I will never forget that. Thank you for sharing this prayer. I don't think artists can hear it enough. I'm preordering Waterspout today! Can't wait to read it.

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