Rhiannon D'Averc
Mar 8, 2024

I have one more to add - remember what your actual goal is! Mine is to sell books. Therefore, I can't be disappointed or frustrated if my Substack numbers aren't where I would like, because Substack numbers were never the point. Selling books was!

Robin Taylor (he/him)
Mar 8, 2024

Lee press-on nails... *Snort-laugh*

Okay seriously then. I have watched my subscribers grow a lot in a year. Sometimes there are stalls, sometimes things kinda explode (which is cool and also scary). New peeps mean my community is finding me, but it can also mean I'm scared they won't like me. And that's silly. But the part I actually love is the individual connections I have made. I've had a handful (tiny really) actually reach out in emails privately to tell me their stories, to share appreciation or gratitude, and that is THE BEST feeling in the world. I could have zero subscribers and if just one person connected with me like that I'd have all I need. So... Growth? I'm okay where I'm at, thanks.

