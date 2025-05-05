MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

Esteemed Readers ~

In the run-up to the release date of Lamb on June 3rd—and Pride Month for Qstack!—I find myself short on time.

This week, I’m offering an old draft written before I conceived and serialized Lamb, and even includes a reference to the original working title (“According to Marc”) which lead to the bonus material “The Fire Road” in the published version. It references the real life “Wolcott Academy” where I went to high school which inspired the setting for the novel. ~ MTF

FORGIVE ME if it seems I’ve focused very much on my early life at times—it’s true I run on a bit—I was once irreverently encouraged to entitle any memoir I should produce “TMI…” as though there were such a thing.

I have been mining the depths of my life for material because my current WIP—working title “According to Marc”—is a dark academia novel set at a small boarding school loosely based on the one I attended.

A previous post concerned the disastrous ninth grade year I spent as a clever but sensitive little fish, leaving the small pond of expat life overseas for the darker depths of a public school mostly concerned with hairspray, heavy metal, and football.

My older sister had been given the opportunity to enroll at a college prep back East and failed spectacularly. After we returned to the States, and I spent that first torturous year making straight A’s without cracking a book among malevolent heathens, it was decided I should have the same chance as sis had squandered and was packed off to boarding school (with mixed results.)

I will breeze past those three years among the offspring of CEOs, governors, and actors where, as a scholarship case, I was dismayed to discover rich people can be just as mean as ordinary folks.

Nearing graduation, there was some surprise as our senior class college list was posted and it became known I was going to UC Berkeley. Even the brash sophomore who had bullied me slightly the year before (he, a freshman, and I, a junior…!) struck a congratulatory note.

Some very bright kids had NOT got into the “premier” UC school, and though the really brilliant ones were destined for the Ivy League, many were headed to back-up choices. Cal was seen as an Accomplishment, though I had never shined too brightly in the more intense scholastics program of the “Country Club” as our school was known, only ever a solid B+ kind of student.



How did this happen?



As I’ve said, for inscrutable reasons, I got astonishingly good scores on my SATs—I hear the scale is now entirely changed so I won’t bother mentioning what they were. Believe me when I say I have made every attempt in the intervening decades to whittle away the brain cells which once carried me to that faint glory.



And thus began my checkered academic voyage at Cal, from which I emerged with a modest 2.7 GPA overall, though in my defense, in my major (Rhetoric, “the writing major” vs. English, “the reading major”)—I had about a 3.5. Imagine the weight that arcane department had to carry!

Yes, I can hear the derisive snarls of Tiger Moms far and wide. I imagine some diabolic miniature of myself set upon the shelf at homework time, with grim warnings that for every minus on a report card the Hungry Ghost of Wasted Potential will chew off a toe in your sleep.

The explanations for my indifferent college performance are too legion to examine in detail here.

Briefly, however, I will excuse myself by mentioning I have always been of a nervous constitution (in the 19th century fainting couch sense) and amongst the generous heaps of neuroses, undiagnosed neurodivergent tendencies, and generally misconstrued motivations (“The Rooster is the most misunderstood and eccentric of all the signs in the Chinese zodiac”—of course we are) it became necessary to also take three semesters off to deal with the crisis of my emerging sexuality.

I will leave here the early alarm sounded by my headmaster at HS graduation, where in a class of less than 70, we were each subjected to individual commentary while standing up alone one by one in front of the assembled families and classmates.



Feeling less like honored graduates than accused murderers, this verdict was read out on our behalf before receiving a diploma and slinking back into line with our peers. It was necessary to provide a written copy of these assessments because, by unanimous agreement, nobody could ever remember a word that was said about them, as no doubt a deer in headlights never remembers its penultimate moments.

The double entendres are noteworthy.

“Troy is a sincere, serious student of superior attitude. Especially interested in literature, he is a talented creative writer and avid reader, and is the winner of the Reading Prize this year. A National Merit Commendation winner, his academic motivation lies less with grades, and centers more on the subjects and their intrinsic value to his purposes. Troy has been actively involved in sailing and dramatics. Ladies and gentleman, I present to you, Mr. Troy Ford.”