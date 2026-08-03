A PODCAST

Special thanks to fellow author Wyatt O’Brian Evans for hosting me on his popular podcast WYATT! Out Loud! Wyatt is a consummate interviewer—interested, engaged, and funny as hell—and he’s got his own book arriving this month, Nothing Can Tear Us Apart: Ruthless!

Release date has come, and release date has gone—the party’s over, and it’s only just begun.

I read somewhere that an author should be ready to actively promote a book for 3 years after release if they want to keep the dream alive, which means that not only am I waving banners for Waterspout, but for Lamb too. Hard to believe it’s been just over a year since my debut novel dropped, that I’ve already got another one in the can, and a third rough draft is 80% finished.

There’s been a noticeable uptick in sales for Lamb recently, and any indie author will tell you that the release of a new book is the perfect time to polish up your backlist because readthrough is real: new readers who missed your previous efforts will often go looking—if they liked the current release.

BUY Lamb - go on, you can do it

I’m very pleased to say that Waterspout hit the #9 spot on the Amazon LGBTQ+ Literary Fiction bestseller list its first week—

not quite Lambchop’s #1, but still very respectable. Jimmy Traywick, my voracious party bottom new main character, would tell you that 9 is better than 1 (if you’re counting men), but whatever position you’re looking from, Top 10 ain’t bad.

In keeping with my Waterspout playlist, here’s a little ditty to celebrate #9.

“Author Ford is an unkind man with a depraved soul.

Goddesses please bless him for showing it to us.”

Thank you, reader, you are too kind! ~ MTF

I wanted to share some of the early reviews that people have left, a few gobsmackingly good, and others that have been, well, more moderated. It would seem the content of Waterspout is not everyone’s cuppa. Whereas Lamb’s adventures were almost universally considered sweet but sad, Jimmy’s are decidedly more hair-raising. So here we go, but first, this commercial break.

If you have read Waterspout , in full or in part, and are able to leave a few words of praise or condemnation on Amazon or Goodreads or both, I would be grateful beyond words.

Please don’t delay! Do it now, before you forget!

Danke! Gracias! Merci! Thank you!!! 💛⭐💛

“I would oscillate between being pulled in and being repelled. I do not know if that was intentional or not. The author is definitely not trying to please everyone. I suspect there are plenty of people who would love what I hated and hate what I loved. I do think there was a strength in specificity. I also had such a good time in the darker and hornier moments that I was annoyed with some of the lighter found family aspects. It's not one note. Clearly, I wanted it to be something it wasn't. I would read another one of his books... especially if it had darker promises.” ⭐⭐⭐(out of 5 stars)

Thank you, reader! On the somewhat universally observed Goodreads scale where 5 stars = Loved it! 4 stars = Really Liked it! and 3 stars = Liked it, anything 3 or above is just fine by me.

Here’s a reader who wanted more of the things I feared would be too much for many, so if you’re complaint is that Waterspout is eye-wateringly gay and sexual, I’d love to sit you down next to this guy who thought it was a weak tea. Indeed, pleasing everyone didn’t even enter my mind.

I did, however, fret endlessly over the sexual stuff, only in part because mainstream American culture continues to take such a puritan stance. Oh, give us the kissing, the pushings up against walls, the steamed glass shower surrounds, the flashes of bare bottoms before tasteful cutaways—but crack open the bedside table or, worse, a full-on toy chest and eyebolts in the ceiling, and we’re reaching for the smelling salts.

So yes, I wanted the R-rating, but I tried mightily to keep it from a full-blown X—anything more would have verged into erotica, and the fact that Mr. 3 Out of 5 Stars felt the horny stuff wasn’t enough (because I got him worked up but didn’t give him enough to finish?) tells me that I stayed this side of porn.

I am also always bemused by comments like “I don’t know if that was intentional” and “I wanted it to be something it wasn’t.”

I did write the thing, every single word, and although aspects can pop out unexpectedly—a feature not a bug of literature—you can probably assume an author intended the different effects elicited. Variation between those effects might be called “layering” or sometimes “nuance.”

As for wanting a different book than you got: there are literally millions out there to choose from; keep reading, someday you may find the exact book you’re looking for.

One review clocked in at 2200 words and 4 stars, and I admit I devoured it with rapt attention. It was just so damned clever! I couldn’t have written it myself and would have been embarrassed to include all of the nuanced details they revealed, which is to say SPOILERS about almost every plot twist and turn from the beginning to the end. These were NOT flagged as such at the top of the review and will probably irritate anyone who reads it, including me.

I’m not going to excerpt even portions of this review for that reason. I am also not accusing this reviewer of feeding my book into AI and letting a robot have at it.

“I loved this! Basically, it's a candy-colored kaleidoscopic survey of the modern san francisco gay scene, presented through the eyes of one slutty twink. In the vein of Tales of the City and Queer as Folk: quite sexually frank without ever getting pornographic, but also fantastically lurid and soapy, especially in the second half, as the plot twists start to add up. Mostly it's a glorious romp … Even when events turn quite dark, there's an irrepressible queer joy running through this narrative that had me rooting for all the characters, no matter their flaws or foibles.” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ danziger ross

DR is a recent subscriber who left this review on Goodreads. “Candy-colored kaleidoscopic survey of the modern San Francisco gay scene”…? Jesus. I certainly hoped to create a spectacle of that magnitude, and I’m beyond tickled they thought it succeeds.

DR is a wonderful writer in their own right—go check out the first episodes of their serial novel, Gin and Sympathy, the adorably tart coming of age/origin story of young fag hag Dorothy, and all the well-dressed, manicured boys she knows and loves from pre-school onward. Leave a Like and a Comment, encourage them to keep the serial going—I got the whole thing by special request (thank you!) and it is so. damn. good.

I am beyond grateful for both of the following reviews, and since I really can’t choose between them, I’m going chronologically.

Lawrence Winnerman is the magnificent papa bear and firebrand behind The Daily Whatever Show, an unapologetically Left-leaning and Queer-loving podcast dedicated to “the culture, politics, and creative voices shaping our world.” I appeared on their Monday feature, Not Straight Forward, back in April to talk about Waterspout.

Here’s Lawrence:

“The first thing to tell you about Waterspout is that it’s funny—barroom-funny, back-of-the-throat funny, the kind of funny that only survivors seem to have on tap. The second thing to tell you is why the funny is there. In this book, comedy is a flotation device. Everyone in it is treading water, and the ones who can still make you laugh are the ones who haven’t gone under yet.



Jimmy Traywick is twenty-four, five-foot-nothing, gifted, broke, and drinking himself smaller—a Fresno kid exiled from San Francisco to a walk-up in Albany, where BART hums past and the neighbors downstairs will change his life twice. Around him, Ford builds one of the great supporting casts in recent queer fiction: Marlys, the mother whose telephone monologues are little arias of oblivious cruelty and strange love; Dee—Dusty Davenport, the Banjo Queen—who steals every scene he’s in and turns out to be the book’s moral center in a platinum bouffant; Vic, Feo, Kitty, and Paul Allenson, the New York patron whose attention is the most expensive free thing Jimmy will ever accept.



The structure is the quiet masterstroke: the California narrative is interrupted, every so often, by interview transcripts from years later. You always know Jimmy survives something. You spend the whole novel finding out what, and what it costs—a waterspout is a column of sea that appears out of nowhere and can flatten a boat, and the title is a promise Ford keeps. In this way, it's reminiscent of "Lamb", Ford's earlier novel (which I also loved).



And here is the thing I keep circling back to as a gay man of a certain generation: this book holds two eras of gay life in one frame—the AIDS-shadowed world its elders survived and the app-era world Jimmy drinks his way through—and it refuses the easy villain at every turn. Addiction is the weather system of this novel. Nobody escapes it untouched, and nobody in it is reduced to it.



Five stars. Read it, then hand it to someone.”

(***Just over here chopping onions, don’t mind me. 🥹***)

I am so glad someone mentioned the humor of this book. It is funny. There are so many ridiculous people and moments—some ripped from the pages of my own life—that I can’t help but be proud of the way the laughs lifted what might have been an otherwise dark and gritty story. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ to you, Mr. Winnerman, I can’t thank you enough.

Last but certainly not least, Michael Steele wrote a thoughtful review of Waterspout as a standalone piece in his own newsletter, Intensely Specific, which is why I’m only giving you the first paragraph and encouraging you to go over and read it on his. Read his other stuff while you’re at it, and give him 💛’s and Subscribe, too, because he is a superb human being.

Courtesy of Mike Steele

“Boiling Waterspout down into a tidy two-sentence summary strikes me as impossible. Part thoughtful coming-of-age, part cozy slice of life, and part lurid telenovela, Troy Ford’s novel strolls through a community that includes users, manipulators, backstabbers, and even a tragic monster or two, but also artists and allies of every shape, size, skill, and sensibility. That sounds like too much for 300 pages, but perhaps the greatest achievement of Waterspout is that its sense of community never wavers. A notion of found family illuminates a pleasant, though sometimes thorny, path through a story packed with sex, alcohol, and moral quandaries. It’s a nourishing read and a surprisingly fun read that I stopped trying to put down entering its final act.” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Goodreads

(***Still over here chopping onions! 😭***)

Like I said, please click the link below and head over to Intensely Specific; especially read it all the way to the end because the last line is quite simply the nicest thing I can imagine anyone saying about my writing. All the ⭐’s back at you, Mike. Gracias times a million.

INTENSELY SPECIFIC

Pointing you toward a good dude’s good book

So, that’s it, and that’s that, and if all of this AND a slutty little twink isn’t enough to make you buy my book, I’ve simply got no more words.

For now. 😜