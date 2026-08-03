Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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WYATT! Out Loud's avatar
WYATT! Out Loud
1d

Hey, Troy! Many congrats on WATERSPOUT being a top-ten seller! That's one helluva achievement. (And I luv that little ditty....LOL)

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
11h

Big congratulations, Troy! Thanks for sharing your experiences and best wishes for continued success.

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