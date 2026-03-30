Ford Knows Books

Ford Knows Books

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Suzanne Montagne's avatar
Suzanne Montagne
7d

I love your writing and just ordered Lamb. This is what I love about Substack - the gems I find all in one place

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1 reply by Mr. Troy Ford
pan ellington.'s avatar
pan ellington.
6dEdited

i’m so moved by your honesty & vulnerability here, Troy. & of course, relate, though you were just ahead of me.

but you see? you don’t have to reveal all for your readers to be touched.

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