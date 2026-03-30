Waterspout, my second novel, comes out July 14th. Preorders on Kindle ebook available HERE.

There’s this young guy who lurks around our neighborhood, let’s call him Karim which means “generous” in Arabic. He is scrumptious: dark brown skin, mid-20s to early-30s, slim, handsome, shorter than me, and very intense.

By intense I mean that the first time I ran into him early one morning as I was out walking Bubba, he cruised me hard, and as I passed, he puckered up and made a little kissy noise. (No, it definitely wasn’t for Bubba.)

I laughed, couldn’t help myself. It’s been a minute since anyone cruised me, since I’ve gotten sober and gained thirty pounds and taken myself off the market. Yes, I am married, but yes, we are open, and sure, right now I’m in this let’s call it monastic headspace, but that little kissy was basically him ringing the dinner bell for Daddy bear to come pillage him. Kids nowadays, they don’t use the gay back pocket hankycode anymore, but his would definitely be “orange/right”—anytime, anything, anywhere/bottom.

Like I said, since I got sober, I’ve been holding my cards close, and I just kept walking. It wasn’t even 9 a.m. but I suspect Karim had been up all night and was on the tail end of a long nightshift of hookups. You see these characters out and about or online, collecting notches in their bedpost (to put it politely) all night and into the next day or even longer, the more the merrier—lost weekends, or until the white powders run out.

Photo by Wise Minds Clothing on Unsplash

It came as no surprise when several months later I was out walking the dog again and saw Karim careening down the sidewalk, hoodie up, a garbage bag for luggage, two different shoes. I didn’t see his eyes but I’m sure they were the size of dinner plates.

And yet several more months later, there he was on a balcony in our apartment complex looking no worse the wear, staring down at my husband and me while we were in the pool, and again, not just staring but almost telepathically beaming the international gay frequency for “Open for Business.”

“Do we know that person?” Leo whispered, and I explained my near misses with Karim. If I still had a profile on Grindr, Growlr, or Scruff, et al., I’m sure I would have seen him advertising his availability from right outside our bedroom window. I’ve pointedly avoided him the few more times we’ve seen him coming and going from our building, fairly sure he flits between short-term rentals (there are a lot of them in Sitges), laying waste to swaths of tops wherever he hangs out his shingle.

(My barber, only half kidding, once shared his advice for Sitges holiday trysts: Ask him how long he’s been in town—if he says more than three days, he’s already got an STI.)

I’m making light, it’s true—the type is so common they’re almost more walking statistic than real live trainwreck. So many “normal” gays dabble in similar bursts of indulgence it’s hard to tell who’s actually in a downward spiral and who’s just living it up before a long-scheduled wellness retreat. And what’s to be done, anyway, for someone trapped in a personal hellscape of addiction and recklessness? Even in sobriety circles, we can only take the hand already reaching out for help.

Truth is, by the time I quit drinking in 2021, I had become a figure every bit as ridiculous and terrifying as Karim. I won’t go into details because in many ways they are still painful to me, and I am not given to sharing the most shameful moments of my life for the sake of feeding the ravenous public appetite for dirty laundry, nor connecting with readers by giving out more details than the substance of my fiction or newsletters. I’m right here—feel free to connect—but that horror show is over.

One of the things I like so much about writing novels is the opportunity to sift through what used to be called “too much information” and presenting it in a way that doesn’t require me to fess up to whether these are episodes from my own life, or the lives of people I have known, heard about, or seen once upon a time. Maybe I just cooked them up out of these and other sundry ingredients of life. Maybe.

A New(ish) Genre: Low Queer Horror

Still, the particular flavor of this madness must be understood in order to also grasp the reasons I write the kind of fiction I do, what I have recently dubbed Low Queer Horror.

There’s already a genre of Queer Horror which focuses on queer characters and the themes of marginalization and alienation but places them in the context of your supernatural boogeypersons or killer drag queens from outer space—let’s call it High Queer Horror because like High Fantasy (think The Lord of the Ring’s Middle-Earth) it builds a whole world to contain the story in which standard horror tropes prevail.

(Thanks to Jerry Portwood for recently mentioning Chuck Tingle’s runaway hit queer horror novel—you must take a tour through the shameless hilarity of his Goodreads list of other titles—all 18 pages of them.)

Like Low Fantasy (aka Urban Fantasy, think Neil Gaiman’s American Gods) in which fantastic elements merely intrude in our everyday world, Low Queer Horror focuses on the horror in the mundane: the moment a queer kid is thrown out of their home to face a predatory world; the terror of being assaulted by queer bashers; the tragic death of a character who lived their whole life believing they were unworthy of love, and receiving the final proof, alone and unwanted.

Breakdowns, blackouts, bashings, and bug chasing just about sums it up.

Gay men had been told for generations that their most basic, innate sex instinct is bad, wrong, disgusting, unwholesome—and then, at the moment when their liberation was finally unleashed to love and be loved and fulfill their fondest or most sensuous desires, they were cut down by a merciless disease, their tormentors actually rejoicing with variations on “God’s wrath” and “told you so.”

This was the state of the world I discovered when I came out, circa 1989. PTSD is written into the psychic DNA of many of us Gen-X queers who came of age after AIDS hit, who knew about condoms from the get-go and went to see the AIDS Quilt spread like a graveyard of previous generations as a coming out ritual.

One of the hardest parts of coming out to myself was undoing all the homophobic messaging I’d overlaid onto my conception of self. I have likened it to looking in the mirror and putting on a monstrous mask—a vile, contemptible image superimposed over “me.”

Add to that the horrifying pictures of the victims of AIDS—at that time a disease poorly understood and hiding in every kiss. The famous picture from Life magazine in November 1990 showing the final moments of activist David Kirby’s life leaves me in pieces to this day.

By Therese Frare - Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61151308

In my imagination back then, I could see myself suffering a similar fate. I also absolutely believed that my family would turn their backs on me and force me to face it alone.

When I told my father I was gay, his only reply was to ask with disgust whether I had a death wish. Never close to begin with, always a disappointment to him in sports and bravura, I took a giant step backwards in a protective estrangement that lasted for the rest of his life.

“It’s just not part of our world,” my mother said dismissively when I came out to her, and I understood that clearly to mean my authentic self was an alien, outcast, and that in my darkest moments, I would be forsaken.

I coped with the horror and shame I felt by drinking (etc.), which went on and off for thirty years until I got sober in 2021. I still struggle with the anxiety homophobia installed in my identity like a cancer. I am far from exceptional in having self-medicated to cope with what is actually a profound cultural dysphoria, or in using youth, beauty, and sex as an imperfect pathway to rebuild my traumatized self-esteem.

Celebration is one thing, but if the party only ends because you’ve run out of substances or options, that is a special kind of loneliness.

The good news, at least, is that my loving husband stuck with me through it all, we have the best dog in the world, live in a beautiful town in Spain, and the lambs only scream sometimes. 🤪

Waterspout , the first novel I wrote

Now imagine you are an aspiring queer baby author in the last throes of an alcoholic fever dream sitting down to finally write a novel during Covid lockdown, come hell or highwater.

Write what you know, they said, so you start rummaging around in your life and memories, trunks and boxes filled with boys and boyfriends, party bottoms and Daddys, cocktails and drag shows and bars and clubs with names like Peaches Christ’s Midnight Mass, Jackhammer, and Fist City.

You pick out a character from your past who still haunts you—a gorgeous married Latino man who lived downstairs in college and shared a joint with you one day in the garage, leaving you so tongue-tied you could barely say gracias. Then months after he, his wife, and his baby moved out of the building, he showed up one morning on your doorstep with a thrilling proposition in broken English. You were so filled with confusion, fear, and shame about your worm-like self being with someone so beautiful you sent him away. Your hands shook for the rest of the morning. You never forgot just how trapped he looked as you shut the door in his face.

If that ain’t the recipe for a horror story, I don’t know what is.