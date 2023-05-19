Ford Knows Books

Nathan Slake
May 19, 2023

Hope you're on the mend and feel better, Mr Troy. Doesn't sound much fun at all.

Good tips, good tips. I feel somewhat lucky in that I haven't had much of the dreaded block. (Perhaps I shouldn't commit that to the page.) I am a big fan of the "just write something" mindset, though. I've really enjoying writing morning pages this year. And by pages, it's anywhere from a paragraph to sometimes a full page or more, stored in a Google Doc that is now monstrously large and could effectively be a small novel if any of those daily pages had a coherent or winding narrative. Instead, they're just: hey, look, this is how I'm feeling today, and oh my isn't coffee just a beautiful thing, and oh-no, now I'm trying to cut my coffee intake down a bit, and LOOK AT THE FOG OUT THERE IT'S ENCHANTING and etc etc.

I think it's helped stimulate things. Sometimes I've ruminated on plot issues I've stumbled over and even just writing those to the page helped unravel a few things. Even this, right (write) now, is turning into something that is just keeping my fingers over the keyboard and tap-tap-tap it's nearly 7am.

I like the top 3 notion. I'm one plagued by long long to-do lists with work such then when I get home and at the weekend the idea of life-admin to-do's often feels overwhelming. I'm gonna go cull some of that bottom-end of the list and approach the top end with a priority-cleaver and get to it :)

Andrea C. Neil
May 19, 2023

good list of tips! i often get waylaid by existential angst (what is the POINT?!) but find a nice walk, or switching projects for a while, or a cookie, seems to help. :)

