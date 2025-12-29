Esteemed Readers,

I hope this finds you merry and bright.

Still, it’s been yet another year in which tumult and tragedy took center stage, while peace and harmony were reduced to bit players or an ineffectual chorus.

But the holiday season and new year give us a chance to reflect and reset. I am trying to emphasize gratitude—corny as that may seem, every minute thinking about something good is one I’m not chewing on horrors, injustice, or resentments.

Sharon Salzberg is a renowned meditation teacher who has a simple method to help reconnect with compassion and equanimity, a mantra we can apply to ourselves, to loved ones, to whole groups of people, or even to a single individual who unbalances us, or inflames hostility and spite—

“May I be safe; may I be healthy; may I be happy; may I live with ease.” “May all beings be safe; may we be healthy; may we be happy; may we live with ease.”

—and so on, even naming the person who you might, in your darkest moments, wish would just “go away.”

By wishing anyone positive things, we are acknowledging that most of the enmity in the world is at its root a fear we can probably identify with—fear of danger, fear of deprivation and destitution, fear of humiliation—for ourselves and our loved ones.

We nurture compassion by wishing that others’ (and our own) hurts and weaknesses might be healed. It is not a fanciful or magical exercise when we realize that the person we are empowering is ourself. The project of peace is literally accomplished one “soul” at a time.

You can find Sharon’s 10-Day Guided Meditation “Lovingkindness for Self” HERE.

I wish you all good things in 2026, and truly Thank You for joining me in this crazy, wonderful enterprise of reading, writing, publishing … and living.

🕊️🤍🪩

Troy

Lamb was a #1 LGBTQ+ Literary Hot New Release on Amazon the week of its release. It's historical fiction too, as the story begins in 1984 and chronicles what I call the post-AIDS era, with the Gen X characters navigating a queer world already steeped in death and trauma as they reach adulthood.

They missed the post-Stonewall “party” but most of the funerals too. Their inheritance was an existential angst that haunted them up to the introduction of PrEP and beyond.

It’s experimental, it’s sweet and sad—many have said they’ve fallen in love with the main character—and it includes letters, journal entries, short stories, and bad poetry by our titular antihero.

On the advice of several more experienced authors at the Indie Unconference I attended in June, I decided to write a follow-up to Lamb because standalone books are such a hard sell for indie authors. The current wisdom suggests that new readers who become emotionally invested in characters from one book will be motivated to read previous books in a series, and later books as they come out, in order to follow the continuing adventures.

“Write another book about your main character,” they said.

“OK!” I said.

“Did you kill them off at the end of the book?”

“Oops!”

But on further reflection, I realized there were plenty of unanswered questions: about the life of the narrator, D, after the disappearance of Lamb (Book 2); and about the missing three years of Lamb’s life between ghosting D in 2000 and the announcement of his death a few years later (Book 3).

Book 2: The Life of D (not the title)

Since August I’ve been writing the rough draft of the second book, title TBD, which catches up with D about twenty years later.

We find D now a middle-aged VP of online brokerage at his investment firm, living in the Rockridge neighborhood of Oakland in an open marriage to a good-looking knucklehead, and carrying on a Daddy/boy relationship with a younger man. Despite his success and a certain hero status among his friends for having it all, a series of events show just how precarious his gay American dream really is.

D was a strong and outspoken observer as he looked back on the events of Lamb with twenty-plus years to process what happened. But present-day D, focused on his own life instead of his slacker friend’s, is far less sure of himself, and he realizes his sensible but largely unexamined life path has led to some dubious choices. He’s not as put-together as he imagined, and he’s about to get a seismic shift in his worldview.

I found Lamb relatively easy to write, and the voice of D took on a familiar echo—I’d had decades to ponder my own youth, and the fictional episodes it inspired were well marinated.

But the current story focused on mid-life reflects a far more recent and less settled chapter for me, despite containing significantly less autobiographical fodder.

I’ve written 40,000 words since August, and plotted the remaining scenes which I need to finish the very rough draft. I’d hoped to be about 80% done by the end of the year, so I’m right on schedule. But it’s also a much bigger theme than I originally realized. I have no idea how long it will take to rewrite and edit.

This time last year, Lamb was substantially finished except for the additional material included in the published version. Final editing was complete by the end of January, but that was still a fairly tight timeline to get all my ducks in a row for a Summer 2025 Read.

At this point, I’m not confident I can set a 2026 release date, but I would really like to publish another book next year. What to do?

Watrspout - my unpublished first novel

I’m not going to say much about Watrspout for now because I’ll be sharing about it more in the months to come.

Here’s a little bippy to give you an idea:

When a New York sophisticate offers an introduction to the high-end art world, boy toy Jimmy, a struggling fine art painter in San Francisco, must up his game before drinking and carousing capsize his prospects for success.

Besides book covers, blurbs and so forth between now and publication date (let’s say Summer 2026), I’ll have more posts about the long and winding road this book has taken, from querying agents to sensitivity readers and the decision to self-publish again rather than a new round of submissions.

The Road to Published will continue next year with a trove of new material.

→ The Bouquinistes of Paris

I’ve mentioned before that Sitges has ZERO bookstores; one of the two magazine shops which sold a few books recently closed. I’m always on the lookout for ideas. We have an impromptu Little Free Library downstairs in my building, and I’ve considered making that a more formal affair with a dedicated cabinet—Pequeña biblioteca gratuita, anyone? There’s also a cafe with a relatively large but neglected library, and I’ve thought about pitching some kind of arrangement with them but that would be just more time away from writing. The public library here is robust, and nearly empty of patrons. In the meantime, I depend on my Kindle, and dream about having a green book stall of my own.