Recently, I was featured on the WROTE Podcast (WRitten On The Edge) with host Vance Bastian—we talked about my debut novel, Lamb, setting the story in an all-boys boarding school in the 80s, and casting an unnamed narrator as a main character.

You can listen to the episode HERE.

How lucky we are to have Michael Horvich with us on Substack; in such a short time, he has shared so much of his life with extraordinary generosity, including his experience as caregiver during his husband Gregory’s ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s, and life as a widower.

His moving story of that time was told in an award-winning documentary, Alzheimer’s: A Love Story.

Reading his reflections on Giovanni’s Room—as both mirror and map—is to sit at the feet of someone who has experienced multiple eras of queer existence. He lived through a time when queer spaces were both hidden and relentlessly policed, when a single raid could unravel a person’s entire life.

I’m grateful—deeply—for the path he and his generation cleared, and the grace with which he now speaks about it.

Happy reading! ~ MTF

NEXT TIME: “ Why I ❤️ The Giver by Lois Lowry” with Meg Oolders of “Beautiful, Daring, Stupid”

First edition, 1956

Giovanni’s Room By James Baldwin:

A Significant Book in My Early Coming-Out Days

by Michael Horvich

It feels fitting to sit down with Giovanni’s Room again on a cold, rainy October morning, the kind of morning when seasons seem to shift before your eyes. Baldwin’s novel has always felt seasonal to me—full of arrivals and departures, of warmth slipping quietly into chill. I was a teenager when I first read it more than sixty years ago, long before I had a name to describe who and what I was, long before “gay” entered my vocabulary. It was a book that found me before I found myself.

The story opens with David’s confession that what follows “will lead to the most terrible morning of my life.” Even now, on my rereading, I couldn’t remember his terrible morning’s details; I felt the same anticipatory dread I felt decades ago, the sense that I was about to enter someone else’s world but somehow recognize it as my own. David’s tone—exhausted, confused, evasive—mirrored the turmoil I carried silently in my own adolescence.

He reflects on his affair with Hella, a relationship he entered out of “fun,” telling her he loved her, asking her to marry him, clinging to the idea of a conventional life the way a drowning person clings to driftwood. And then the line that cracked something open in me the first time I read it: “But it was too late by that time. I was already with Giovanni.”

David continues: “I repent now… one particular lie among the many lies I’ve told … that I had never slept with a boy before. I had.” Even without Baldwin naming “homosexuality” outright, the emotional truth is unmistakable. As a closeted, frightened teenager reading these words in the 1960s, I felt understood in a way I had never felt in my real life. I didn’t yet know another gay person. I barely understood the word “homosexual,” except that it was something shameful, whispered, and dangerous.

And then Baldwin tells us Giovanni will soon die on the guillotine. The combination of forbidden love, desire, shame, and tragedy was overwhelming for me as a young person already convinced that something in me was “wrong.” Yet I kept reading because the emotions felt honest. I recognized myself in David long before I would admit it.

A Lens for a Life I Had Barely Begun

I didn’t read Giovanni’s Room like a literary scholar. I didn’t even read it as someone “interested in books about homosexuality.” I read it the way someone starving reads about food. I read it looking for signs that I was not the only one feeling the way I did.

Growing up, my life looked ordinary from the outside—“white bread,” obedient, no trouble. On the inside was a storm. I had no self-esteem and not much of a personality. I didn’t understand why I was drawn to other boys. I avoided friendships, terrified someone would sense what I hardly admitted to myself. My classmates sensed it anyway, calling me queer and fag. My parents didn’t know what to do with a son who withdrew into himself. They saw the quiet. They did not see the chaos.

Homosexuality was a mental illness then, a sin, an abomination. It was illegal in most states. You hid because there was no other option. “Gay” as an identity was not yet one people claimed with pride; it was a slur, an accusation. And so, the world of Baldwin’s Paris—complicated, messy, sinful, seductive—felt like a map to a place I had not yet reached but desperately needed to imagine existed.

There were no out role models for what I was experiencing. No public conversations. No internet. No books about gay people that weren’t in locked library cabinets or shelved under “Sexual Deviance.” Giovanni’s Room was the first time I had seen my emotions—my confusion and longing—expressed honestly.

I was not alone. That realization did not change my life overnight, but it changed the trajectory of my thinking. It planted seeds of self-recognition.

Looking Back from Eighty

Now, as an eighty-year-old gay man who has lived a full, loving, successful, complicated life, I look back at that young boy with tenderness. Today I name myself clearly: a white, cis, gay, retired, older, Jewish, Buddhist man. I know who I am. I know what I value. I love deeply. I strive for compassion towards others. I am many things to many people, to name just a few—husband, friend, educator, writer—but being gay is my lens on the world. It always has been. I am a man who loves men!

It took decades to reach that confidence. It took therapy, love, loss, community, courage. It took my husband Gregory (RIP), whom I loved for forty-one years and still love now that he is gone after living for twelve years with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s Disease. “Until death do you part” isn’t accurate. Love does not disappear; it merely changes shape.

And still, even in the fullness of my adult life, I look back at Giovanni’s Room and see the ways David and I mirrored each other. Not identically, but emotionally. I spent years wishing I were someone else, denying my desires, hating what I felt. I acted in my fantasies without acting in reality—fantasizing vividly while living timidly. I hid from myself. Baldwin puts it starkly: “The very bed… testified to vileness.” I carried that same idea of vileness. I believed that my sexuality made me defective.

Rereading those early scenes between David and Giovani—“out of this intolerable pain came joy”—was like reading a diary I never wrote. When I first encountered the book, I had not yet been with another male. But I understood the joy, the fear, the recoil, and the shame. I lived all of that before I ever touched another man.

My Parents, My Silence

Baldwin’s reflections on David’s father cut painfully close to home. “He wanted no distance between us… but I wanted the merciful distance of father and son.”

My father and I lived in that kind of silence. We loved each other but didn’t know how. When we wrestled, he always won. I remember the panic of being pinned beneath him, the humiliation. My claustrophobia today may well have come from those moments.

My parents fought constantly—rage and retreat, attack and withdrawal. During their fights, my sister sometimes broke them apart. I hid under the bed wishing them dead, then panicked at the possibility that my wish might come true.

It took me into my forties to undo much of what that environment gave me. In truth, I am still undoing it, sixty years after Giovanni’s death in the novel and long after both of my parents’ deaths. But reading David’s confusion about fatherhood, masculinity, and distance gave me a sense that I wasn’t alone in that pain either.

Tentative Beginnings

By college I was ready—cautiously, secretly—to explore my sexuality. At that time, it was illegal to participate in homosexual activities.

I discovered the cruising restroom in the Student Union, learned the signals that enabled one to meet other homosexuals; the toe taps, the subtle movements of hands and feet. These encounters were not romantic. They were furtive and guilt-ridden and electrically charged. Sometimes sex happened right there in the public toilet and sometimes I would go home with the person, for a quick turnaround.

There were not many available ways or places to meet others like myself, so these trysts and adventures continued secretly and furtively. They were my first attempts at being with another man, even as I told myself I would stop, change, be “normal.”

We forget today, in the age of apps and community centers and Pride parades, that once the only place to learn anything about what it meant to be a homosexual, without Google and iPhones, was a library bookshelf. And even there, you felt watched. Your heart raced. You feared being discovered. You feared your own desires.

There were a few, gay-only bars if you were of age, but even then, without a moment’s notice police would barge through the doors, the lights would come on, and “RAID” was announced. If you were friendly with the Mafia owners, you might be warned ahead of time. These raids happened more often during election cycles when politicians hoped to appear to be “cleaning up the city.” If you were dancing, gay men would grab the nearest Lesbian so as to appear a “normal couple.” Many were carted off to jail, finger printed, released the next morning with their faces appearing in the newspaper. Charges were usually dropped but not until unknowing families and friends found out about you, jobs were lost, and landlords kicked you out of your apartment. This never happened to me, but I knew people to whom it did. If you were underage or doing drugs, charges did stick.

Paris, Through David’s Eyes

David both loves and hates Giovanni. And in many ways, I both loved and hated myself. I hated the secrecy, the risk, the desperation. I hated feeling different. I hated myself even more after sexual experiences with men. I still tried dating women as if I could outrun myself. I would drop a woman off after a frustrating date, even with some “necking” and “petting” and then drive to a gay bar, hoping the darkness inside would swallow my shame, frustration, and confusion, in reality, only adding to it.

Even now, decades later, I can still touch the residue of that self-hatred. When a society tells you you’re wrong, sinful, sick, disgusting, those beliefs burrow deep. They take years to uproot. Some roots remain forever.

Giovanni’s Room does not present a joyful picture of what it meant to be a homosexual. It is tragic and bleak. But for me, it was a first glimpse of truth. A first sign that desire between men existed and was powerful, complicated, consuming. It showed me I was not the only one in the world who felt split in two.

What the Book Still Means

David and Giovanni were my “first lovers,” long before I touched another male. David’s denial was my denial. Giovanni’s passion was what I longed for but feared. The atmosphere of shame, secrecy, desire, and the sinful inevitability shaped the early years of my sexual life.

We have come so far since the 1960s, and since my own youth. And yet, for many, the journey remains steep. Why should “acceptance” or “tolerance” even be needed? Why isn’t “existence” enough?

Giovanni’s Room taught me that existence itself is a radical act. The book gave me courage before I knew I needed courage. It opened a door—narrow, painful … but open. And through that door, slowly, I finally was able to walk into my life.